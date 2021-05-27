Prestigious cocoa brand Van Houten launches first-ever ruby chocolate drink powder
Barry Callebaut’s cocoa pioneer brand Van Houten has announced a ruby chocolate option aimed specifically at the hospitality sector, specifically baristas and coffee bars. Ruby, known as ‘the fourth type in chocolate’, was launched by Barry Callebaut in 2017, offering a ‘new taste experience, a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness’. Since its launch, ruby has developed into a ‘it’ chocolate, sought after by many consumers, the manufacturer said.www.confectionerynews.com