Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Prestigious cocoa brand Van Houten launches first-ever ruby chocolate drink powder

By Anthony Myers contact
Confectionary News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Callebaut’s cocoa pioneer brand Van Houten has announced a ruby chocolate option aimed specifically at the hospitality sector, specifically baristas and coffee bars. Ruby, known as ‘the fourth type in chocolate’, was launched by Barry Callebaut in 2017, offering a ‘new taste experience, a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness’. Since its launch, ruby has developed into a ‘it’ chocolate, sought after by many consumers, the manufacturer said.

www.confectionerynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruby Chocolate#Milk Chocolate#Cocoa Beans#Food Drink#Hot Chocolate#Chocolate Milk#Chocolate Bars#Coffee Beans#The Cacao Press#Dutch#The Barry Callebaut Group#Horeca#Vending Beverages Emea#Sustainably#Cocoa Horizons#Van Houten Partners#Brand#Cocoa Farmer Prosperity#Taste#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksConfectionary News

Tony’s Chocolonely launches collaboration beer with BrewDog

Tony’s Chocolonely has announced a new collaboration beer with BrewDog, the world’s first carbon negative brewer, as it continues to disrupt the chocolate industry and ‘make the world a better place, one beer and one bar at a time’. ‘Tony’s Hopolonely’ is a partnership not just about the beer, but...
Recipesfox4kc.com

Cooking with Karli: Strawberry Almond Shortcakes

1/4 cup simple syrup (recipe follows) basil syrup (recipe follows) To make shortbread: Cream butter and 6 Tbsp. sugar until light, fluffy and almost white. In food processor with metal blade, purèe whole almonds for 2 minutes until very fine. Add to butter mixture, along with flour and a pinch of salt. Mix until just blended.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Musician-Branded CBD Drinks

VYBES, an LA-based wellness brand focused on botanical beverages, collaborated with popular artist Blackbear on the limited-edition Blackbear Hibiscus CBD-infused drink. The organically produced beverage is designed to reduce stress and promote wellness through the integration of CBD. The Blackbear Hibiscus also contains brewed hibiscus tea, blackberry juice, ground cinnamon, and ground cloves which offer the beverage plenty of flavor. These natural ingredients keep the calorie count to a mere 25 with only 5 grams of sugar.
Drinksdrinksretailingnews.co.uk

Sustainable drinks trade show launches in aid of the Drinks Trust

The Liana Collection and Jim and Tonic, in collaboration with the Drinks Trust, are inviting members of the industry to a not-for-profit trade show aimed at celebrating independent, sustainable drinks producers. Cheers! which will host more than 20 independent, sustainable producers in the UK, will take place on September 21...
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Rhubarb Custard Bars Recipe

Combining seasonal fruits with baking ingredients might be the ultimate idea of a well-balanced dessert — and we have just the treat for you that falls into that category. Jessica Morone, recipe developer and food enthusiast from Jess Loves Cooking, created these easy rhubarb custard bars to showcase the best flavors of summer. She notes, "I love how [rhubarb] brings a tart flavor to an otherwise sweet dessert." Although rhubarb is technically a vegetable, when paired with a creamy filling and cookie base, the scrumptious match takes on a totally different flavor profile. A simple sugar cookie dough "gives the bars the perfect flavor," according to Morone.
Economyecowatch.com

Natural Soap Company Dr. Bronner's to Launch Vegan Chocolate Bars​

Dr. Bronner's, a top-selling natural soap brand best known for its all-in-one soaps, is releasing Dr. Bronner's Magic All-One Chocolate to grocery store retailers on Aug. 1 and will sell its product online in the fall. The organic dairy-free chocolate will come in six different flavors: roasted whole hazelnuts, crunchy...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

A Better-for-You Wine, Launching Nationwide in July

Sustainably Farmed Grapes from High-Altitude Argentine Vineyards Used in a New Line of Low Calorie, No Sugar, Low Alcohol Wines Kicking off with a Sauvignon Blanc this Summer. – Osmosis™, a new wine brand created by Vino del Sol and made by co-winemaker Martina Galeano, brings high quality “better-for-you” wine to the mindful drinker. A project in development over the last three years, Osmosis™ is a new-to-market low alcohol, zero sugar, low calorie wine that is created with sustainably farmed grapes from renowned family-owned vineyards in Argentina. Launching this July, Osmosis™ will begin with a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, perfect for the summer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Soom Foods Launches New Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soom Foods, a premium tahini brand, has launched its brand-new Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini. The spread has the amazing taste and nutritional benefits that Soom Foods is renowned for. With the introduction of the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini on June 7, Soom Foods is looking forward to people across the country enjoying the new tahini. The new tahini flavor will be available on June 7, 2021, at Soom Foods, Milkstreet, Amazon, and various retail chains and digital outlets.
Recipesmashed.com

3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes Recipe

When it comes to breakfast, pancakes are a classic and delicious option. There's nothing quite like a hearty, wholesome, and filling stack of pancakes, and the dish is truly a breakfast classic. But while pancakes are delicious, they aren't always the healthiest option, and many people prefer to have a slightly lighter, more nutrient-dense meal. Well, what if you could transform pancakes into a nutritious meal without sacrificing any of the flavor?
Food & Drinksgetonmyplate.com

Chocolate Baked Oats

These Chocolate Baked Oats are a little different than the current trending baked oats. They require ZERO blending and they come together in one bowl. Plus, they are dairy free, gluten free and EASYYYY!!! These baked oats are the perfect healthy breakfast or sweet treat!. This post may contain affiliate...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Chocolate Raspberry Biscuit Cake Recipe

This chocolate raspberry biscuit cake is so simple and easy to prepare and very enjoyable! If you like the combination of chocolate and berries, then this biscuit cake is the perfect dessert for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 250 grams pack digestive biscuits. 150 grams’ dark chocolate, broken into...
Food & Drinksthebeet.com

Celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day with This Dairy-Free Recipe

Calling all chocolate and ice cream lovers because today is your special opportunity to celebrate the two things you love: It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!. There's no better way to enjoy your favorite sweets than making them yourself so you know exactly what the ingredients are and stay clear from any unhealthy additives. On that note, another plus to homemade desserts is that the ingredients are of better quality, making the flavors richer and brighter. Today we took the classic chocolate ice cream and added a healthier twist with five plant-based ingredients that turn into a smooth creamy texture when prepped and blended like raw cashews and chilled coconut milk. So not only are you getting the best and most natural flavor profile but you're also practicing self-care by choosing to eat better sweets and treats.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Aldi launches At Home Bar drinks pack

Aldi has announced that it is selling a premium drinks package that is perfect for 'At Home Bars.'. As part of the 'At Home Bar' trend, including Aldi launching a sell-out rattan home bar, the retailer has announced that it has created a new package of premium tipples for people to enjoy at home. The best bit? It costs under £70!