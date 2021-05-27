Prestigious cocoa brand Van Houten launches first-ever ruby chocolate drink powder

Calling all chocolate and ice cream lovers because today is your special opportunity to celebrate the two things you love: It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!. There's no better way to enjoy your favorite sweets than making them yourself so you know exactly what the ingredients are and stay clear from any unhealthy additives. On that note, another plus to homemade desserts is that the ingredients are of better quality, making the flavors richer and brighter. Today we took the classic chocolate ice cream and added a healthier twist with five plant-based ingredients that turn into a smooth creamy texture when prepped and blended like raw cashews and chilled coconut milk. So not only are you getting the best and most natural flavor profile but you're also practicing self-care by choosing to eat better sweets and treats.