Cities: Skylines PC Version Free Download

Bandai Namco Entertainment is a household gaming developer. The Japanese company has gifted the world with some of the most classic games of all time. Think of the Tekken series or perhaps Jump Force? Japan’s influence in the pop culture and gaming market is thoroughly visible. Bandai Namco Entertainment was able to bring out Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkown, as part of the arcade-style combat flight simulating Ace Combat Series. Ace Combat 7 came out in the market in January 2019, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Microsoft Windows got its version the next month. Virtual reality is supported in the game, with a set of missions built specifically for the PlayStation VR headset.