Elon Musk might be one of the richest people in the world, but don't think for a second that his vast wealth means that he's not also a gamer. Musk has been pretty forthcoming in the past about his love for video games and even shared his thoughts on last year's release of Cyberpunk 2077 when it first launched. Now, in a new viral video, Musk has made it known that he has been a fan of one of gaming's biggest franchises since the beginning.