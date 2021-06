We have been blessed with the most amazing weather the past few days. I thought we were doomed and going to be stuck in the ’90s after a heat streak, but it was so nice out this morning I had to wear a sweatshirt on my walk. It felt like those first few days of fall there for a moment. I’m currently sitting on my back porch listening to the birds and taking in the sunshine, with Leo sitting next to me on the couch. We had our house pressure washed over the weekend, so it feels much better outside rather than breathing in all the pollen leftover from the yellow season. That’s one of the downfalls of living in the south during the spring.