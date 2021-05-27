Cancel
Energy Industry

After energy activists shake up the Exxon Mobil board, could it happen in Thailand?

By George Morgan
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Morgan has been head of research and country head for local and foreign securities companies in Thailand. The governance of Thai corporations could be improved if shareholders make more strategic use of their votes, as demonstrated in a recent manoeuvre by activist fund managers in the United States. On...

#Exxon Mobil#Energy Companies#Hedge Fund#Activist Shareholders#Global Climate Change#Global Emissions#Climate Activists#Andeavor#Shell#Ptt#Thai Corporations#Activist Fund Managers#Thai Public Companies#Chevron Shareholders#Major Shareholders#Carbon Emissions#Thai Companies#Board Elections#Renewable Diesel#Dutch Campaign Group
