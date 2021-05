Legends of Runeterra was a game that launched with a lot of anticipation. League of Legends and its characters are iconic and being able to flesh them out a bit more in a card game was something that many fans were excited about. The question then became, how many champions would they be able to fit? Currently, there are 155 champions in League of Legends. Now here is a look at how many Champions are in Legends of Runeterra and what Runeterra region they belong to.