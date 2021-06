Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. In very exciting veggie news, the Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market is launching a delivery service, so fans of the produce destination can now shop online, instead of side-eyeing slow-walking tourists. During the pandemic, CUESA (Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture) launched a produce box for curbside pickup, which they wound down on May 1. But now, they’re partnering with the FruitGuys, and launching delivery throughout the Bay Area. There’s a flat fee for delivery, and the veggies drop every Saturday. Check out that fresh new website, just in time for the sweet start of cherry season.