Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Very Very Valet – A New Madcap Car Parking Co-op Party Game For The Whole Family

By Zheng Yi
geekculture.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for some fun time with the family, car valet parking mayhem Very Very Valet might just be the co-op game you need this summer holiday!. Up to four players, Very Very Valet is a madcap couch co-op party game that’ll have you and your family work together to overcome the ultimate valet crisis, parking lot shortages. Watch as we try to solve this valet crisis together in the first 30 minutes of the Nintendo Switch gameplay below.

geekculture.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valet Parking#Car Parking#Party Game#Co Op#Family Fun#Fun Time#Family Time#Nintendo Switch#City Streets#The Game#Lot Shortages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesJalopnik

This Brand-New Driving Game For A Very Obsolete British 8-Bit Computer Has Some Amazing Old Cars

One of the best things about the current state of being a dork who loves old, very obsolete computers is that there are currently smart, talented people making brand-new software for these old machines. Software like games, and specifically games like this one, a racing game for the Sinclair ZX Spectrum that incorporates one of the most charming fleets of old cars I’ve seen in any driving video game.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem brings co-op adventure to Switch

Publisher Outright Games and developer PHL Collective have announced The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a release date of Sept. 24, 2021. It is a 3D adventure platformer where you can play as Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia in upward of 4-player co-op, and the goal is for the Addams to “save their mansion from a mysterious visitor who is dead-set on taking over.” Each character has special abilities, including “Gomez’s Mazurka Saber and Wednesday’s pet octopus Socrates,” and there will be puzzles to solve amid the exploration. Various competitive mini-games will be included as well.
Video GamesGamespot

Overwatch's New "Large Feature" Will Be Revealed Very Soon

While Blizzard is spending a lot of time and energy on Overwatch 2, the studio is not yet finished supporting the original game. Overwatch game director Aaron Keller, who recently took over for Jeff Kaplan, said during a Reddit AMA (via Rock Paper Shotgun) that fans of the original Overwatch have "several exciting things" to look forward to. One of these is a "large feature" that should be announced before long. When it will be added to the game, however, is another story.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Co-op Multiplayer Mode Coming to Bus Simulator 21

It looks like a lot of interesting features are coming to Bus Simulator 21. One of these is the cooperative multiplayer mode where players get to form a team of four to manage the company, plan routes, buy new buses for their fleet, and travel together. You can learn more...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

New Four-player Co-op Shooter Perish Announced

Four-player co-op shooters are making a comeback. PERISH is a newly announced four-player FPS co-op game that tasks players with battling through hordes of enemies in order to ascent to the heavens. Players will face "eternal doom" (I see what you did there) as they take on tons of demonic creatures in Purgatory. You will be able to upgrade your melee and firearms as you progress through the levels. There are also bosses to fight. It's a four-person co-op FPS, you know what the deal is by now.
Video GamesDestructoid

KeyWe, a kiwi mailroom game built for co-op, is out August 31

The flightless bird simulator will be on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. [Update: KeyWe's summer launch window has been narrowed down to August 31, 2021.]. I'm always on the lookout for charming co-op adventures, and for a while, I've had my eye on KeyWe,...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to download the Super Animal Royale Founder’s Edition DLC for free on Xbox

Super Animal Royale is an evolving game that includes dozens of different creatures you take control of and hundreds of cosmetics you can unlock. If you want even more content out of the game now instead of later, there are DLC packs you can purchase that will give you more animal breeds and cosmetics. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can actually access one of these DLC packs entirely for free. Here is how to download the Founder’s Edition Bundle in Super Animal Royale for free on Xbox.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Stonefly (PS4) - Tranquil, Bug-Sized Adventure Lacks Bite

Stonefly comes from the team behind Creature in the Well, but aside from sharing a gorgeous visual style, they have very little in common. This new game is an enjoyably peaceful experience about a world inhabited by tiny people living alongside the bugs in giant natural ecosystems. Humans get around by piloting bug-like rigs, allowing them to glide between oversized branches, gather resources, and fend off any pesky critters. You play as Annika Stonefly, a young mechanic who inadvertently loses her father's priceless rig, and goes out on her own to get it back.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Watch Dogs Legion has introduced a zombies survival mode

Ubisoft has announced a new zombies survival mode for Watch Dogs Legion. Developed by the same team as the main game, Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is currently available to PC players as part of an alpha test, with plans to add players on other platforms closer to the beta phase, according to an FAQ published on Tuesday.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Sink Your Teeth Into New Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Free Update

It has been almost a year since we last invaded London to save it from crashing into a totalitarian state. However, Ubisoft is clearly not done with Watch Dogs Legions just yet. With a slew of content updates bringing more life into the hacking extravaganza, a surprise addition arrived in the game’s latest one. Title Update 4.5 brings a new PvE game mode appropriately named Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Couch Co-Op Games

While there's a huge variety of gaming experiences available on Switch, there's a good chance that couch co-op games were a big part of the reason you bought Nintendo's hybrid console. After all, the Switch is tailor-made for those experiences thanks to its Joy-Con controllers, which double up as two separate pads when you've got a friend nearby, even when you're out and about.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Knockout City is now free to play, but with a caveat

Knockout City, the latest game from Velan Studios that pits players against each other in a bombastic dodgeball game, recently ended its launch trial. Since its release, the game has accumulated millions of players across platforms. The game is currently available on EA Play for all platforms and Xbox Game...
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

PUBG: New State will enter closed alpha testing in the US very soon

This story was originally published . PUBG: New State's closed alpha will be limited to Android devices in the US. If you haven't had enough PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in your life, I have some good news, there's a new PUBG game coming to mobile, and it's called PUBG: New State. It's coming to Android and iOS this year, and supposedly it will offer an exclusive map, ultra-realistic graphics, and it should be optimized from the ground up for mobile play.