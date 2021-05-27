Very Very Valet – A New Madcap Car Parking Co-op Party Game For The Whole Family

Super Animal Royale is an evolving game that includes dozens of different creatures you take control of and hundreds of cosmetics you can unlock. If you want even more content out of the game now instead of later, there are DLC packs you can purchase that will give you more animal breeds and cosmetics. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can actually access one of these DLC packs entirely for free. Here is how to download the Founder’s Edition Bundle in Super Animal Royale for free on Xbox.