Very Very Valet – A New Madcap Car Parking Co-op Party Game For The Whole Family
If you're looking for some fun time with the family, car valet parking mayhem Very Very Valet might just be the co-op game you need this summer holiday!. Up to four players, Very Very Valet is a madcap couch co-op party game that'll have you and your family work together to overcome the ultimate valet crisis, parking lot shortages. Watch as we try to solve this valet crisis together in the first 30 minutes of the Nintendo Switch gameplay below.