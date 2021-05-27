Resident Evil Village Ships 4 Million Copies in its First Month

There’s no getting rid of notes in the Resident Evil series. Spooky files, old pieces of paper, and lost parchments are ridiculously common in these games, and the lore hunt continues in Resident Evil Village. There are 47 files total to find (and read) spread all over the game world, and finding them all will score you the ‘Bookworm’ achievement / trophy. You’ll also get a bunch of CP points you can spend in the in-game store on useful stuff like unlimited ammo for your favorite weapons on NG+. Well worth the effort. And if you’re anything like me, you’re probably only missing one or two documents at the end of the game — well, don’t forget to check all the locations listed below, and you’re guaranteed to finally 100% these collectibles.