Resident Evil Village Ships 4 Million Copies in its First Month

By Shunal Doke
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has announced that Resident Evil Village has shipped more than 4 million units all over the world. This means that sales of Village have far outpaced Resident Evil 7, which took a few months to reach the 4 million milestone. When it comes to the Resident Evil franchise, Village...

