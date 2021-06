Fairfield, California (Tuesday, June 1, 2021) – The City of Fairfield’s Marketing & Outreach Division (MOD), which houses Channel 26, has won Telly Gold for the second time since its inception. Telly winners were announced on May 25, and Channel 26 won gold for their “Servin’ Up Safety” fire video. The team also won their second and third silver awards for “State of the City” and “City Hall Safety”, and six bronze awards for various What’s Good, In Your City, and Economic Notes programs for a total of nine Telly’s. Additional winners range from Netflix, and Nickelodeon to BET Digital, Adobe to BBC Global News, and more.