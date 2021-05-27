Whoa! Cookie Dough Bars: Local entrepreneur creates allergen-free snack bar

All 6 Whoa Dough flavors Whoa Dough

Currently available in six different flavors, Whoa! Dough bars are a gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, plant-based, non-GMO delicacy to satisfy your appetite. In one of their slogans, they claim to be "THE BEST SNACK EVER INVENTED." For you health-conscious eaters who crave guilt-free snacks, this one will suit you well.

This allergen-free snack bar was invented by Cleveland entrepreneur and self-proclaimed foodie Todd Goldstein who was diagnosed with gluten intolerance. Ever since then, he began hunting for gluten-free products. However, it was the birth of his two sons in 2015 and 2017 who were diagnosed with the same condition that kickstarted his quest to create a gluten-free treat for his family and people with a similar condition.

Realizing that the cookie dough market was a growing trend with allergens still in the ingredients, the man behind the business began his research to make healthy food without sacrificing taste and texture. In July of 2019, Whoa! Dough was launched.

After another year of research and listening to consumer feedback from social media, in-store demos, and expos, Whoa! Dough made four significant improvements to its cookie dough. They are now vegan with more allergy-friendly ingredients. They also contain fewer calories and have a texture that is similar to the traditional ones.

There are currently six flavors available, namely chocolate chip, sugar cookie, sugar cookie with sprinkles, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, and the newest addition, brownie batter chocolate chip. They can be eaten chilled, on the go, or baked at 350 degrees for 3-5 minutes.

They are now at many places in Cleveland, including Heinen's grocery, Lucky's Market, Dave's Supermarkets, Plum Market in University Circle, Murray Hill Market in Little Italy, and Hungry Bee in Chagrin Falls. Goldstein also made them available to purchase online through Whoa! Dough website and Amazon.