If you’re enrolled in an Original Medicare Plan, you may have discovered that the coverage it provides is limited, especially if you are a senior. Perhaps you compared Original Medicare to other private health insurance plans? Or maybe you looked into coverage for a particular condition only to find your existing plan doesn't cover it. This is where a Medicare Advantage Plan may be suitable. Also known as Medicare Part C, a Medicare Advantage Plan offers the same basic coverage provided by Original Medicare Parts A and B. In many cases, it also covers prescription drugs, dental and vision care, and fitness programs.