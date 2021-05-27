Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lenovo CEO Expects Strong Growth to Persist in Coming Months

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Lenovo Group Ltd. was upbeat on its growth momentum for the coming months, after the company's profit for the past fiscal year hit a record high amid a pandemic-triggered demand boom for personal computers and electronics devices. The world's largest PC maker is betting on consumers' increasing time spent on...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Automobiles#Personal Computers#Market Growth#Global Growth#Sales Growth#Revenue Growth#Profit Growth#Lenovo Group Ltd#The Wall Street Journal#Acer Inc#Asustek Computer Inc#Dow Jones Newswires#Sustained Growth#Stagnating Growth#Ceo#Pandemic Driven Demand#Product Prices#Fiscal Year#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Financial Reportsmelodyinter.com

iMedia delivers strong growth in Q1’21

PETALING JAYA: Integrated digital media group iMedia Asia Sdn Bhd registered a healthy profit after tax and minority interests (patami) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q1’21) with unaudited revenue showing an 81% increase versus Q1’20 amid Covid-19, thanks to continuous improvements on products and ideas. iMedia said...
Businesswccftech.com

TSMC Throws The Ball In Intel’s Court By Showcasing Customized Chipmaking Technologies

At its online technology symposium yesterday, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) solidified its portfolio of chip manufacturing technologies by announcing customized semiconductor nodes. TSMC, which is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, does not sell any products in the market. Instead, it produces chips on orders placed by companies all over the globe, including American firms such as Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Qualcomm Incorporated and NVIDIA Corporation.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

The Hyperconverged Integrated System Market report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Hyperconverged Integrated System Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential. The latest Hyperconverged Integrated System...
Businessaithority.com

HP Inc. Completes Acquisition of HyperX

HP Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. The acquisition supports HP’s strategy to drive growth in its Personal Systems business, where gaming and peripherals are attractive segments. “We are delighted to officially welcome the incredible people of HyperX to HP....
Financial ReportsZDNet

HPE Q2 beats expectations on strong SaaS momentum

HPE delivered better-than-expected second quarter earnings on Tuesday and the company says its as-a-service pivot is accelerating with consumption-based services orders rising 40% from a year ago. The enterprise software player reported second quarter net income of $482 million, or 19 cents a share, on revenue of $6.7 billion, up 11% from a year ago. Excluding charges, HPE delivered earnings of 46 cents a share.
Financial ReportsVentureBeat

HPE’s better-than-expected Q2 earnings boosted by strong SaaS demand

HPE delivered better-than-expected second quarter earnings on Tuesday, spurred by growth across all its product categories. The company noted strong demand for software-as-a-service in fiscal second quarter ended April 30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted better-than-expected fiscal second quarter results, with net income of $482 million, or 19 cents a share,...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

3rd Platforms Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM Corp., Cisco Systems

JCMR recently introduced Global 3rd Platforms Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are IBM Corp., Cisco Systems, Amazon.com, Salesforce.Com, EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google, Citrix Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.ComThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Caixin’s China Manufacturing PMI Climbs in May to Highest in 2021

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- A widely watched private survey of manufacturing activity in China rose for a second month in a row in May to the highest mark so far this year, despite surging raw material prices as demand recovers. The Caixin purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing rose to...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Semiconductor Equipment Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts Report 2021: Semiconductor Manufacturers Are Accelerating Their Shrinkage Roadmap

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The demand for semiconductor equipment is largely driven by the additional tools required to migrate chip designs to leading-edge nodes. With capacity-driven capex...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Nvidia CEO Optimistic Over Regulatory Support for Arm Acquisition: Bloomberg

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jensen Huang expresses conviction regarding regulatory approval for the SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm Ltd acquisition in a deal valued at $40 billion, despite headwinds from Chinese regulators and the U.K. Chinese technology companies, including Huawei Technologies Co, Bloomberg reports. Huang expects China’s...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Benzinga

iPhone Demand Drives Record Sales For Alibaba, JD On '6.18' Kickoff Day

Chinese e-commerce platforms Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) kicked off the annual mid-year online shopping festival “6.18” with record sales as the country struggles to reach full recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s state newspaper Global Times reported on Tuesday. What Happened: JD.com’s sales on...
Marketsreportsgo.com

IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The latest business intelligence report on IoT Spending in Manufacturing market report includes comprehensive market analysis on the untapped opportunities that has emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it provides key insights on the creative strategies that are being implemented by major industry players amidst the pandemic. The comprehensive representing the current landscape and important ridges for market forecast, growth trend. This report is a whole guide for new aspirants to understand the trending values and IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market future trends.
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Booming internet sales point towards strong 2021-2025 LLDPE demand growth

ONLINE SALES accounted for 19% of all retail sales in seven industrialised countries in 2020, up from 16% the year before, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Year-on-year online sales growth numbers by country in 2020 included 59% in Australia, 46.7% in Britain and 14.6%...
Retailreportsgo.com

Mobile Money Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2025

Latest update on Mobile Money Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Mobile Money market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Mobile Money industry. With the classified Mobile Money market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsEntrepreneur

3 Semiconductor Stocks Poised To Lead The Market

With the global microchip shortage affecting every industry imaginable, all eyes are on the semiconductor industry. It is assured the market will eventually catch up but it is highly debatable when that will be. A recent report from Gartner suggests the industry will catch up with demand sometime in the second half of 2022 while Intel thinks the chip shortage could last several years. What we know for sure is that microchip companies are ramping production and expanding their infrastructure. We also know that it could take years just to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility. What this means for the industry at large and investors is a cycle of explosive growth and we think these three stocks are well-positioned to lead the market.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Canopy Growth earnings preview: what to expect

Canopy Growth is reporting earnings from Q4 on June 1. Wall Street analysts are expecting losses per share of CAD 0.252. Go here to follow Canopy Growth stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Canopy Growth will be releasing earnings Q4on June 1. 12 analysts estimate that Canopy Growth will...