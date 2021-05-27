Nemetschek Group: Strategic Start-Up Investment in German Contech Champion Sablono

One of Boston Consulting Group’s top European executives has been picked to be the global consultancy’s next CEO. Christoph Schweizer, head of BCG’s Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East region, was elected to the position in a vote taken by BCG’s nearly 1,500 partners. Schweizer, 48, will take over on Oct. 1 for Rich Lesser, who has been chief executive for nine years. The future CEO will be stationed even farther away from the firm’s Boston headquarters: Schweizer will remain in Munich, while Lesser, 59, operates out of New York.