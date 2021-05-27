Cancel
Nemetschek Group: Strategic Start-Up Investment in German Contech Champion Sablono

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Nemetschek supports innovative next-generation AEC entrepreneurs in Germany. Munich, May 27, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group participated in the series A financing round of fast-growing contech startup Sablono, which Nemetschek has supported since its foundation. Sablono, the market leader in digital lean technology for construction enterprises, raised EUR 5.3 million to accelerate international growth and execute their first-to-market advantage to establish Sablono as a mission-criticalnext-generation platform in AEC. Besides.

www.marketscreener.com
