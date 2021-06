South Africa's Pepkor H1 profit rises; no dividend declared

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTC: RAFFF) ("Raffles" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend in respect of the common shares in the capital stock of Raffles (the "Common Shares") to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2021 (the "Record Date").