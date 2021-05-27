Cancel
Agency Australia : The Agency launches into Hunters Hill with prestige agent Lee Dowdall

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

The Agency continues to grow its footprint across Sydney, and with the appointment of Lee Dowdall heading up our Hunters Hill presence, we are further connecting our high-calibre agents across Sydney's blue chip suburbs. Over the last year, we have observed interesting migration patterns across the harbour-based suburbs, particularly between the Eastern Suburbs and Lower North Shore. To have Mr Dowdall join the team further strengthens our agent reach and network.

www.marketscreener.com
#Suburbs#Prestige#Australia#Real Estate#Sales Agents#Estate Agents#Launches#Ceo#Agency#Hunters Hill#Experience Mr Dowdall#Premium Properties#Professional Development#Buyer Demand#Industry#Property#Natural Beauty#Market#Corporate Events#Space
Businessprweek.com

New British cruise line hires PR agency for launch

Lotus, which is part of W Communications, will be responsible for strategic PR and social media ahead of the launch. From next year, Ambassador will offer a “premium-value, authentic and friendly cruise experience”, aimed at the 50-plus market, from its home port of London Tilbury. The first ship, Ambience, will...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Aurora Expeditions appoints Jos Dewing as first UK managing director

Australian expedition cruise line Aurora Expeditions has named travel and cruise industry veteran Jos Dewing as its first UK managing director to spearhead growth in the British market. He joins Aurora today (June 1), four months ahead of the company taking delivery of its second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Travello Lands $5M Investment Round to Grow Travel Social Network – PhocusWire

Travello, a travel social network, has raised $5 millio in a Series A investment round. The investment comes from Flight Centre co-founder Jim Goldburg, Andrew McEvoy, former boss of Tourism Australia, and Phil Gunter, who previously headed up Virgin Australia’s Velocity program. Travello plans to use the investment to drive...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

1transfer Launches International Consortium Transfer Agency To Position Itself As The Leading Transfer Agent For The Digital World

HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1transfer, LLC, an international consortium transfer agency, has been formed to provide a low-cost, superior blockchain technology solution for transfer service operations. By standardizing digital transfer services, the 1transfer platform will provide cap table management, digital contracts, advanced KYC/AML, and AI investor identification technologies.
Florida StateFlorida Star

Australian State’s Plan Looks At Aircraft, Cultural ‘Gap’

HOBART, Australia — Australian state of Tasmania will review aircraft use in the state’s vast wilderness World Heritage area and seek to involve Aboriginal people in the region’s future more effectively. The state government has released its long-awaited tourism master plan for the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area (TWWHA). The area covers about a quarter of the Apple Isle and is considered by the World […]
Marketslatinfinance.com

Falabella takes offers for card business in Argentina

Chilean retailer Falabella may seek to sell its CMR credit card business in Argentina after closing its three department stores in the country, with at least one local bank already having made an offer, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said Wednesday. "There are a lot of interested parties to buy the business," the source told LatinFinance on the condition of not being named. The challenge for the buyers will be to negotiate a reasonable price for the business over the next two or thre.
CharitiesTravel Weekly

Tui Care Foundation backs tourism recovery programme

Tui Care Foundation has partnered with an organisation that supports entrepreneurs to launch a joint Tourism Recovery Programme. The initiative with enpact will help 315 tourism businesses in Egypt, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya. The young entrepreneurs being supported will receive six months’ professional training, business mentoring and financial backing.
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Aimbridge acquires Grupo Hotelero Prisma for first expansion into Mexico

Aimbridge Hospitality will assume ownership of Grupo Hotelero Prisma, the largest third-party operator in the Mexico market. With this acquisition, Aimbridge Hospitality will gain Prisma’s team, as well as management of 42 properties with more than 7,500 rooms throughout the country including Westin Monterrey, JW Marriott Monterrey, JW Marriott Guadalajara and Tribute Tulum.
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Third Covid wave in India could be as severe as second: Report

NEW DELHI: The third wave of Covid-19 could be just as severe as the second wave and can last up to 98 days, an SBI report said on Tuesday. Citing international experience, the SBI Ecowrap report estimated that the intensity of the third wave won't be much different than the second wave. However, it said that deaths can be minimised with better preparedness.
Industryworldpipelines.com

Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Brazil

The project work scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea pipelines (SURF) and production systems (SPS). The development will include 140 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines, 40 km of umbilicals and 19 trees, as well as associated subsea equipment, in water depths of approximately 2050 m.
Worldwoodworkingnetwork.com

Rare, 17th century, rosewood Chinese chair sells for $8.5 million

HONG KONG - A chair dating back to 17th century China was sold at auction May 28 for $8.5 million. The chair, known as a jiaoyl, dates back to the latter days of the Ming dynasty or the early days of the Qing dynasty - a peak era for Chinese furniture making. The chair was likely used by royalty.
Economymediapost.com

Creative Bravery Works For Marketers, Agencies: Q&A With Agency CFO

As the chief financial officer of Johannes Leonardo, a New York City-based ad agency, Bill Afonso’s focus on creative bravery may catch some by surprise. But he says for an agency to stand out and succeed, the entire team must hold responsibility for the work that goes out into the world.
Economyhotelmanagement-network.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open Voco Hotel in Singapore

IHG Hotels & Resorts, together with Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), is planning to open the Voco Hotel on Orchard Road, Singapore. As part of the plan, the existing 423-room hotel in the heart of the main shopping and entertainment district is planned to be rebrand from Hilton Singapore to Voco Orchard Singapore.
BusinessMiddletown Press

Powerhouse Acquires Exterior Services Management Company DENTCO

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.
MoviesScreendaily

Priscilla Ross Smith launches genre film sales agency The Coven (exclusive)

In the run-up to the virtual Cannes market, veteran sales agent Priscilla Ross Smith has launched genre film sales agency The Coven based in Lyon, France. Smith, who previously served as president of sales at Archstone in Los Angeles for nearly six years, has acquired We Need To Do Something produced by Peter Block who was integral in building the Saw franchise, and Ryan Lewis (Bird Box). The film gets it world premiere at Tribeca this month and IFC Midnight holds US rights.
Asheville, NCbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Asheville Named #3 Place To Travel In 2020 By Travel And Leisure

Travel + Leisure just launched itsWorld’s Best Awards for 2015.The awards are based on a survey that features responses from hundreds of skilled vacationers. Our numerous expertise spans sales, acquisitions, developments, financings and loan workouts involving resorts, resorts and condo-resorts in each U.S. state, and in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Some spas are simple services with not far more than a therapeutic massage table, whereas others are luxurious locations that draw travelers from around the globe. The courting trade consists of rather more than simply dating web sites, though these get the majority of the media consideration and account for 70% of the business’s revenues. America’s 124 million singles are using mobile apps more usually, but conventional companies like matchmakers and relationship coaches are additionally doing well. Matchmaking and online courting has turn into big business, with courting companies estimated to be value $2.5 billion in 2015 and forecast to develop 5.1% per yr to $three.2 billion by 2020. Direct spending by resident and worldwide travelers within the U.S. averaged $three.1 billion a day, $128.6 million an hour, $2.1 million a minute and $35,seven hundred a second.
Small BusinessInside Self-Storage

Demand Drives Self-Storage Evolution in South Africa

In 1998, my dad, Jimmy Visser, and I started participating in a lesser-known sport called freeride jet skiing in our hometown of Durban, South Africa. Little did I know when I just 12 years old that this sport would lead me to open a successful self-storage business one day. By...