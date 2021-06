One of Netflix‘s many new releases, crime thriller movie The Woman in the Window has shot to the top of rankings upon its premiere on May 14. Starring Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, the nail-biting film is told from the perspective of Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams), who suffers from agoraphobia after a traumatic car accident. The character spends her days at home alone as she consumes alcohol every day with her prescribed medication. Her only hobby is sitting by the window and examining neighbors across the street. One day, Fox claims to witness a crime scene that she later attempts to solve.