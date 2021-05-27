Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

SOUND OF VIOLENCE Spoiler Review

By Alex Rose, Former Superstar
geekgirlauthority.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs with all review-caps, MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Sound of Violence. Consider yourself warned. When done right, a movie can be a more visceral experience than just a story to be seen and heard. It’s not often that such a flick comes along, but the new indie horror film Sound of Violence is a good example. The story centers around Alexis (Jasmin Savoy Brown), a musician who experiences a neurological condition known as synesthesia. In her case, when she hears certain sounds, she not only hears them — she sees them.

www.geekgirlauthority.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lili Simmons
Person
Brian Huskey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Sound Of Music#Sound Design#Violence#Character Design#Loud Music#Gravitas Ventures#National Anthem#Sxsw#Final Thoughts Sound#Violence#Review#Alexis Screams#Terror#Indie#Inventive Cinematography#Voices#Percussion#Tune#Deep Sorrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘A Quiet Place 2’ Spoiler-Free Review: A Love Letter to the Next Generation

If the first A Quiet Place was a love letter to John Krazinski and Emily Blunt’s children, then A Quiet Place 2 was a love letter to the people they will become on their own when their parents are long gone. That alone is a tall order but something that I think this movie did well at, especially after the critical acclaim that came with the release of the first A Quiet Place.
MoviesKSLTV

Review: Use Of Sound, Suspense Draws You In To ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — It has been a long year for John Krasinski. You might not remember, but “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to his massively successful Hollywood studio directorial debut, was the first potential blockbuster to have to move off its scheduled release date when COVID-19 first began shutting down public gatherings back in March of 2020.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Mare of Easttown’ Review: Finale’s Emotional and Shocking Ending Rises to the Challenge — Spoilers

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Mare of Easttown” Episode 7, “Sacrament,” including the ending.]. Two seemingly contradictory elements from the two loosely tied sides of “Mare of Easttown” found harmony in HBO’s buzzy crime drama. The first element is the red herrings, or as my editor begged me not to call them: the red mareings. Creator and writer Brad Inglesby absolutely littered his seven-part limited series with clues, many of which eventually proved misleading, in order to create an addictive whodunit for viewers at home. The second element, which runs very much in opposition to the first, is closure. If the audience feels too jerked around during their extended search for the killer, a murder-mystery is bound to fall apart, no matter how shocking the big reveal.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[Interview] Alex Noyer for SOUND OF VIOLENCE

SOUND OF VIOLENCE follows Alexis who, as a child, recovered her hearing after witnessing the brutal murder of her family when she was ten. The visceral experience awakened synesthetic abilities in her and started her on an orphaned path of self-discovery through the healing tones of brutal violence. She goes on to pursue a career teaching and experimenting to find new sounds. She is supported and loved by her roommate Marie who is unaware of the dark secrets behind Alexis’ unique music and the part she unknowingly plays. Faced with the likelihood of losing her hearing again, Alexis escalates her pursuit of her masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments and devastating designs. She won’t let anything stop her, not even love.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Bold Type season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Secrets & tough reviews

Are you curious to learn what’s ahead on The Bold Type season 5 episode 3? With this being the final season, you have to imagine that the story is moving forward at a fairly rapid pace. You’ll see that throughout next week’s hour, as one of the primary focuses here is seeing how Jane, Sutton, and Kat deal with the challenges ahead. They are all trying to plan for the future now, but that can be tough when there are some significant things holding them back. Just think here in terms of difficult reviews, a divorce, or some hidden information from the past that could come to light sooner rather than later.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki Episode 1 Review (Spoiler-Free)

And you may ask yourself, “Am I right? Am I wrong?” And you may say to yourself, “My God! What have I done?”. Anticipation for Marvel’s Loki has been sky high ever since the show was first announced. WandaVision broke hearts and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier broke boundaries, but Loki has promised to break our brains with a sprawling, time travel-heavy plot that might have massive consequences for the MCU multiverse in upcoming entries like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest True Crime Addition is 'Sickening' Viewers

Netflix's newest true-crime documentary is "sickening" viewers. It's called Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, and it tells the true story of a teenager who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and brutalized in Florida in 1984. The gruesome story has viewers fuming on social media. Warning: this article contains spoilers...
MusicThe Guardian

Lou Barlow: Reason to Live review – the sound of domestic bliss

It would hardly take a genius to notice the thick vein of heartbreak that has run through Lou Barlow’s career away from Dinosaur Jr, whether in Sebadoh, the Folk Implosion or as a solo artist. As a chronicler of unrequited love and self-lacerating introspection, he has had few peers over the past three decades. But times change and, as anybody lucky enough to have caught last summer’s streamed lockdown shows from his Massachusetts home (with frequent unscripted interruptions from his young daughter) will have noticed, his life now is the very picture of domestic bliss.