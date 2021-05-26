Cancel
AGCO-Amity JV LLC Acquired by Sweden-Based Väderstad

agequipmentintelligence.com
 16 days ago

AGCO-Amity JV, LLC (AAJV), the company that markets the well-known brand names of Concord, Wil-Rich and Wishek, announced it has been acquired by Väderstad AB. Väderstad AB has acquired 100% of AAJV and will be fully integrating it into the Väderstad global group of companies under the name Vaderstad Inc. Founded in 1962 by Rune and Siw Stark, Väderstad AB is a family-owned company based in Väderstad, Sweden and currently has more than 1,550 employees with representation in 40 countries.

www.agequipmentintelligence.com
Businessmissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) Leveraging Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Exciting Market

PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) is committed to building a whole plant-based ecosystem and becoming the most trusted, one-stop destination for people living plant-based lives. As part of this effort, PlantX recently entered into a strategic partnership with Nootka & Sea, a privately held British Columbia company that operates in the apothecary and cosmetics space. The partnership will allow PlantX to include NOOTKA’s products, which PlantX is confident fits perfectly with what the company stands for in the market, in the Beauty section of its Canadian and U.S. e-commerce platforms. An article discussing this quotes PlantX Founder Sean Dollinger as saying, “We are aiming to be the digital face of the plant-based community, and as such, we want to be able to carry and offer the very highest-quality products for our customers. This partnership will help us capitalize on this exciting market.”
Minneapolis, MNoilmanmagazine.com

Kurita Expands Presence In North America, Completes Acquisition of Keytech Water Management of Canada

Minneapolis, MN – Kurita Water Industries (Kurita) (Headquarters, Tokyo, Japan), a leading global provider of water treatment solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Keytech Water Management (“Keytech”) through its North American subsidiaries in a stock purchase deal. Keytech, which is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, will operate as a 100% consolidated subsidiary of Kurita Canada Inc. Douglas Halbert, former president and general manager of Keytech, will continue to lead the organization as general manager, under the leadership of LaMarr Barnes, CEO of Kurita America.
Businessutahbusiness.com

Salt Lakes ASEA announces new SVP and regional VP to lead sales team

Salt Lake City — ASEA, a global leader in cellular health, announced today the appointment of Meredith Tieszen as SVP of ASEA Americas and Howard Chow as regional VP of ASEA Asia. Tieszen will lead the ASEA sales team across the Americas (including North and Latin America) and Chow will manage and grow sales in Asia.
Businesschemengonline.com

Eastman to sell rubber additives assets for $800 million

Eastman Chemical Co. (Kingsport, Tenn.) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC to sell the rubber additives (including Crystex insoluble sulfur and Santoflex antidegradants) and other product lines and related assets and technology of the global tire additives business of its Additives & Functional Products segment. The sale does not include the Eastman Impera and other performance resins product lines of the tire additives business.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Platinum Equity To Acquire Global Sewing Machine Manufacturer SVP Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries ("SVP Worldwide"), the world's largest consumer sewing machine company. Existing shareholders and management have retained a meaningful equity interest. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessHudson Star-Observer

Wisconsin Media Group, LLC to acquire Unified Newspaper Group

Wisconsin Media Group, LLC., an affiliate company of O’Rourke Media Group, announced today that it plans to acquire Unified Newspaper Group, which is owned by Woodward Communications, Inc. The transaction is to close on June 30, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not released. Unified Newspaper Group is comprised of...
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America enters the advanced composite materials market

On June 8, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC, New York, N.Y, U.S.) announced its entry into the advanced composites market with the formation of its NEXX Technologies Advanced Materials Business Unit, which operates within the company’s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America (MGCA). MGC is one of 26 independent and unrelated Mitsubishi-branded...
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Brandmint acquires Virginia-based agency

Brandmint, a full-service marketing agency located in Rochester, has acquired Virginia-based Native Collab. Brandmint specializes in strategy, content creation, pay-per-click, digital media buying and tradition media campaigning and has clients in higher education, professional services, real estate development, consumer goods and hospitality. Native Collab is a storytelling agency that has done work for the National Hockey League's ...
BusinessHPCwire

Xilinx Acquires Silexica to Broaden its Developer Base

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2021 — Xilinx, Inc., a leader in adaptive computing, today announced that it has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools. Silexica’s SLX FPGA tool suite empowers developers with a development experience building applications on FPGAs and Adaptive SoCs. This technology will become integrated with the Xilinx Vitis unified software platform to substantially reduce the learning curve for software developers building sophisticated applications on Xilinx technology.
BusinessMySanAntonio

ValvTechnologies, Inc. Names Juliana Herman, Global Marketing Director

HOUSTON (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. ValvTechnologies, Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, has named Juliana Herman as Director of Global Marketing. Herman is responsible for the development and deployment of ValvTechnologies' marketing strategy, product and brand management, marketing programs, communication campaigns, and market analysis on a global...
Businesspackworld.com

Ken Brown Appointed Global Category Specialist, Labels and Packaging for Fujifilm North America Corp.

In his new role, Brown will provide technical and business support to the Graphic Systems Division sales teams in addition to marketing, product management, and senior leadership. Brown has built an impressive career in the digital print space, having maintained leadership roles in sales and product management, most recently managing the digital folding carton business as North America Segment Manager for HP. Brown also has held critical print production sales roles at Eastman Kodak and Heidelberg.
BusinessProvidence Business News

Swarovski Optik North America

PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Midsize Companies #8. Swarovski Optik North America Employees in R.I.: 100 CEO Albert Wannenmacher Questions answered by Albert Wannenmacher How would you describe the culture of your workplace? Swarovski Optik North America has an inclusive workplace culture that fosters a strong sense of family. Swarovski Optik is a…
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

Delta Apparel announces $8 million deal to acquire Autoscale

Delta Apparel Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products based in Greenville, announced June 8 it has acquired Dallas-based technology company Autoscale.ai for $8 million. “Integrating Autoscale’s innovative technology into our portfolio is a critical part of our strategy to drive enterprise value over the long term...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amwins Completes Transaction To Acquire M.T. Donahoe & Associates, LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the acquisition of CBIZ M.T. Donahoe & Associates, LLC, ("MTDA"), a Maryland-based General Agent specializing in employee and individual benefits and services. "We're excited to welcome Mike and the entire MTDA...
Businessfinextra.com

Niyo acquires Bangalore-based personal finance app Index

Niyo, India’s premier digital banking fintech, announces acquisition of Bengaluru-based personal finance startup, Index. This is Niyo’s second acquisition after acquiring Goalwise around mid-2020. The Index team including Anand Krishna and Kumar Siddhartha, founders of Index, will join Niyo. Niyo plans to integrate Index’s personal finance tracking features into its...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Names Executive to Lead Strategic M&A Efforts and Recruits Former GE Energy Executive to Lead Battery Storage Business and Pre-Engineered Microgrid Pro

RH (RH) Crushes Profit, Sales and Guidance Estimates to Send Shares Higher, Analysts Raise PTs on 'Impressive Top and Bottom Line Beat'. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com)...
Bloomer, WIbloomeradvance.com

A.J. Manufacturing, Inc. Announces Facility Expansion

A.J. Manufacturing, Inc. (AJ) located in Bloomer, announces plans to expand its facility located in the cities North Industrial park at 105 Riggs Street. The expansion will include a 44,700 sq. ft. steel structure with office, restroom, and employee breakrooms included. The expansion of the existing building will consolidate the Post Frame door production and ACCESS door division’s raw materials, processing, assembly, and packaging. Production equipment, raw materials, and employees will make the consolidation move starting in late October and be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Regions Bank acquiring Salt Lake City-based EnerBank USA

Regions Bank this morning announced it is acquiring EnerBank USA, one of the country’s largest home improvement lenders. Terms of the deal, which is set to close in the fourth quarter of the year, were not disclosed. EnerBank, which will maintain its headquarters presence in Salt Lake City, is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of CMS Energy Corp.
Businessshortpedia.com

Tata Group acquires California-based AccessBell for remote healthcare play

Tata Medical & Diagnostics (Tata MD), the Tata Group’s healthcare and medtech venture, has acquired AccessBell, a San Francisco-based enterprise solutions startup, in an effort to bolster its telemedicine and remote healthcare services. Founded in March 2020, AccessBell offers customisable, fully-managed video conferencing and teleconferencing services for various sectors including healthcare.
Los Angeles, CAInsurance Journal

Hub Acquires Assets of California-Based EnterMedicare Inc.

Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of EnterMedicare Inc. in Los Angeles, Calif. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dennis Negron, Founder and CEO of EnterMedicare, and the EnterMedicare team will join HUB’s national employee benefits practice. Chicago, Ill.-based Hub is a global insurance broker providing risk management,...