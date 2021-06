The U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget to boost the economy. UBS upgraded PepsiCo shares and increased its price target from $145 to $165. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares are advancing this Friday, and the technical picture implies that the price could reach $150 resistance in the upcoming days. The U.S. stock market also remains supported as the prospect of a $6 trillion budget from U.S. president Biden helped lift investors’ mood.