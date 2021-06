Share Your Vision…Shape Our Future as we begin the 2021 Parks Master Plan update process! The 2021 update of the Plan will provide staff, elected officials and citizens with a valuable planning tool to guide the development of three park facilities over the next 10 years and beyond. Improvements will be completed based on community and citizen needs as well as available funding. Please take a moment and review the improvements, challenges and proposals for each park – James City County Recreation Center Park, Upper County Park and Warhill Sports Complex. Help us determine how to provide the services important to you and your family over the next ten years and beyond: