How to download match replays from the Six Invitational

Replays of professional Rainbow Six Siege matches have been one of the most requested features from the R6 competitive community for years. Without them, creating content about how the game works at its highest level is difficult. There’s no way to tell definitively whether effective teamwork and droning led to a kill or whether a play was due to individual effort. There’s also no real way to gauge setups, other than VOD review, which can be incomplete due to the perspective of the observer not capturing all the elements of the play.