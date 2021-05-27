Synchronised Movement
Brad Walls stumbled across a passion for aerial photography whilst experimenting with one of the first consumer drones. He’s now an award-winner, recently recognised by the 2021 Commarts Photography Competition and Sony World Photography Awards, amongst others. In a new series, Walls turns his lens to the world of synchronised swimming. Set against rippling pools of light-dappled water, the athletes make geometric shapes – incorporating props such as inflatable balls and parasols. The body of work arrives just in time for this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.aestheticamagazine.com