Synchronised Movement

This group of women came together to dance and instead created a whole new community of sisterhood. It’s rare to have a video call with a bunch of strangers these days that leaves you feeling redeemed, uplifted, and joyful. Yet after speaking with some of the women of NEFER, an international dance collective, that’s just the sense you get. Actually, simply calling them a dance collective doesn’t do their work and ambition justice. According to their Instagram, NEFER is “a global movement dedicated to empower and celebrate women and girls of color within dance, music, art, and fashion by creating a platform to share our passion while building meaningful relationships through connection and collaboration.” Hearing them share their story, it’s clear the foundation for this platform is being built true to the principles it holds itself to.