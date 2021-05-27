Head off on some Horse Club Adventures on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

There are many gamers who will turn their nose up at a title like Horse Club Adventures, preferring to instead continue to spend their time with the latest AAA blockbusters that frequent the market. But for others – and in this case the 6-12 years age range – it’ll be a joy. Should you have someone in the family who is looking to take their first steps onto the gaming ladder, and just loves horses or the Horse Club franchise, heading off on some Horse Club Adventures on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch or PC could well be a dream come true.