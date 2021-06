Dominion is gearing up for preorder this weekend, and thanks to the recently implemented queue system on the GW website, you might actually get one if you want one. Alongside the new Chamber of Stormcast and their angelic leader in the box is a brand new, less krumpy, more finkin breed of Orruks called the Kruleboyz. Having predicted the coming of Kragnos for years, these swamp Orruks now follow in his wake, using their cunning and guile more than their strength to overcome the enemies of Destruction (which is basically everyone). Here’s a quick rundown of the units you’ll get with Dominion, and what role they’ll fill on the battlefield.