Two new DLC drops come to My Hero One’s Justice 2

My Hero Academia introduced a new One For All quirk with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! My Hero Academia's Final Act is now in full swing as the fallout of the war between the heroes and the villains continues to reveal how that battle splintered society as a whole. It's a much different case for Izuku Midoriya as his role with One For All has morphed entirely now that the final battle against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki is so close. Now working closely with the all of the vestiges in his quirk, Izuku's getting stronger than ever.