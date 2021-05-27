Two new DLC drops come to My Hero One’s Justice 2
It certainly feels like My Hero One’s Justice 2 has been around longer than just the 12 months, but no matter whether you are coming in to the game fresh, or are a grizzled old veteran more than capable of pulling the punches in the arena fighting scene, there’s some addition content now available to continue to keep the My Hero One’s Justice 2 world fresh – and they come in the form of the new Celebration Wear Set and DLC Pack 5.www.thexboxhub.com