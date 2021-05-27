Balboa Theater’s $10 “Popcorn Palace” Movie w/ Shrek

Memorial Day Weekend marked an unofficial return to the movie theaters in the United States. And while the campaign backed by most major studios and all of the theatrical chains got off to a decent start, momentum since has slowed considerably, to the point where industry analysts are worried. Hollywood studios aren’t convinced that mainstream audiences are ready to head back to the theaters, and the box-office data from the past few weekends suggest that this concern has merit. John Krasinkis’ anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II may have opened decently to $47.5 million. But Ryan Reynolds’ The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard needed only $11.6 million to take the top slot at the box this past weekend, and those numbers aren’t impressing anyone.