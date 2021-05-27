Bomberman takes on the Battle Royale giants with the free Super Bomberman R Online
Looking to drop some bombs on the Battle Royale scene and don’t want to pay a penny to do so? Super Bomberman R Online is here to power up your dreams. Available to download absolutely free of charge right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, Super Bomberman R Online has come out of the previously released Super Bomberman R experience to work in a Battle Royale vibe – one that just so happens to be free-to-play.www.thexboxhub.com