Bomberman takes on the Battle Royale giants with the free Super Bomberman R Online

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to drop some bombs on the Battle Royale scene and don’t want to pay a penny to do so? Super Bomberman R Online is here to power up your dreams. Available to download absolutely free of charge right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, Super Bomberman R Online has come out of the previously released Super Bomberman R experience to work in a Battle Royale vibe – one that just so happens to be free-to-play.

www.thexboxhub.com
