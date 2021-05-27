SF’s AAPI Heritage Month Celebration (Portsmouth Square)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRevive SF Chinatown is hosting its first event to celebrate the end of AAPI Heritage Month. Come Join Us May 29th at Portsmouth Square 1pm. We will highlight voices of the Asian Community and empower our strength in the face of adversity. This is our opportunity to unite our brothers, sisters and elders and show our resilience in this critical year. To show that this community is stronger than we think it is and we recognize the importance of unity.

