9-Hour “Carnaval Afterparty” at The Valencia Room

The second edition will be held from March 4 to 6, 2022 at Feria Valencia with the concept “From the popular comic to the graphic novel” as a content axis. The Valencia Comic Hall starts up and has already started the preparations for its next edition that will be held at Feria Valencia from March 4 to 6, 2022. The event faces its second edition after the success of its first call in which it reached the figure of more than 25,000 visitors and it will do so under the backbone of “From the popular comic to the graphic novel “. As in the previous edition, the Show will warm up the engines in the previous weeks through a program of events that will take place in the city and that will culminate in Feria Valencia with its celebration.