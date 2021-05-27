9-Hour “Carnaval Afterparty” at The Valencia Room

The Bacon-Centric Restaurant will Celebrate with Festivities All Week Long, June 28 – July 4. Valencia, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Slater’s 50/50, the full-service Southern California-based restaurant concept, known for all things bacon, burgers, and beer, will commemorate its Valencia locations’ 1-year anniversary with a celebration all week long and an array of festivities for guests! The restaurant, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, will kick off the anniversary celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 28th at 5:30pm with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. For the public, guests who dine at Slater’s Valencia from Tuesday, June 29th – July 4th will receive a free slice of cake. The restaurant will also serve a limited time United Shake of Slater’s that is appropriately 4th of July themed and starts with a strawberry shake topped with whip cream, star sprinkles, a cherry and a bomb pop for $14.