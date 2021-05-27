Cancel
San Francisco, CA

“Legion of Honor” Museum Free Day (First Tuesdays)

funcheap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis offer applies only to the permanent collection galleries. Full-priced admission to special exhibitions still applies. The Legion of Honor offers several programs for free or reduced admission to permanent galleries and special exhibitions. Details on these programs are outlined below. Learn about the extra precautions to welcome you back....

sf.funcheap.com
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Curbside Pickup Now Available at Potrero Branch Library

In 1879, San Francisco opened its first public library on the second floor of Pacific Hall on Bush Street, which moved to City Hall in 1888. In 1918, a library station opened in the Daniel Webster School near 20th and Connecticut streets. Over time, with multiple reconstructions and expansions, this became the light-filled, seed-lending, Potrero branch, which closed, along with all municipal libraries, last March.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Community Calendar – May 2021

From a civil rights activist who wrote what Van Jones called “the book we have been waiting for,” to a Nobel laureate known as “an artist without ego,” there’s something for every reader. $15 to $120. Youth events: free with registration. For more information. Virtual. Friday 5/7 through Saturday 5/15.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Cartooning Basics: Intro to Digital Animation (Online)

Are you yourself or your teen interested in animation? This workshop uses a free animation program to teach basic vocabulary, skills and tools that can be used to make hand drawn 2-D animations using digital tools. Every student will complete the workshop with a short looping animation and basic understanding of animation concepts. No experience necessary. (Art programs used will be free. No download required for the program and works on any internet connected device or computer. A sample file template will be sent with the link to attend.)
San Francisco, CAamericantheatre.org

Lineup Announced for 44th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

This year’s festival will feature works from Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. SAN FRANCISCO: Playwrights Foundation has announced the lineup for the 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be streamed online for a second year. This year’s playwrights include Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. The festival will stream online July 16-25, with tickets available on a sliding scale beginning on June 15.
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.
Antioch, CAContra Costa Herald

Director, producer Joey Travolta brings unique film crew to Antioch to shoot video for biennial veterans event

“Music Heals” for Stand Down on the Delta to be held Sept. 10-13 at Contra Costa Event Park. Director and producer Joey Travolta brought one of his unique film crews to Antioch on Saturday, May 15 to shoot a promotional video for this year’s Stand Down on the Delta, the biennial event for veterans. The video, entitled “Music Heals” focuses on the bands that will be playing at this year’s four-day event, Sept. 10-13 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, according to J.R. Wilson, president of both Delta Veterans Group (DVG) and Stand Down on the Delta.
Sausalito, CAPosted by
Thomas Smith

Bay Area Discovery Museum Launches Three New Sections

Over the last several months, the Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito, California has launched three new sections, several of which are years in the making. The popular children’s museum--which draws families from all over the Bay Area and beyond--launched its brand new Try It Studio and How Things Work sections, as well as a newly designed and completely remodeled Tot Spot. The new areas focus on experiential learning, play for younger kids, and early STEM education.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Dogpatch and Potrero Hill Merchant Associations to Receive $100,000 to Support Small Businesses

Roughly $50,000 will be distributed to each of San Francisco’s 33 district merchant associations, including Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association (PDMA) and Dogpatch Business Association (DBA), as part of a $1.7 million donation from Chris Larsen, founder of the blockchain company Ripple. The funding is being provided through the Avenue Greenlight initiative, a partnership between the City and philanthropists intended to help businesses as San Francisco reopens.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

SF’s Chinatown Art Festival: 1st Outdoor Art Event in Portsmouth Square in 1 Year

The 24th annual United States of Asian America Festival (USAAF) is hosting the first outdoor art event in Portsmouth Square since the start of the pandemic. Under the theme of Forging Our Futures, USAAF gives AAPI artists the opportunity to build platforms and tell stories that empower communities beyond the struggles of the pandemic towards recovery and regeneration. They showcase artists representing a diverse range of ethnic and cultural groups and aim to heighten the visibility of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) artists working in all disciplines – theater, music, dance, film, literature, visual arts, and more!The event will take place on May 30th, 2021 in Portsmouth Square. Join them in celebrating Asian artistic identities during Asian Pacifc American Month! Link to USAAF 2021 CALENDAR for the full calendar of events and more information on the artists and programs.