San Francisco, CA

Free de Young Museum Day for Bay Area Residents (Every Saturday)

funcheap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree de Young Museum Day for Bay Area Residents (Every Saturday) Every Saturday, the de Young offers free general admission to the permanent galleries to Bay Area residents. Please note that admission to any special exhibits is not included nor discounted and will require the full admission price. Saturdays feature...

sf.funcheap.com
Related
San Francisco, CA
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.
San Francisco, CA

Ingleside Neighborhood Cleanup

Help us cleanup the Ingleside Neighborhood. Meeting point is Unity Plaza (next to Philz Coffee – 1110 Ocean Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Contact Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
Richmond, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
San Francisco, CA

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
Hayward, CA
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
San Francisco, CA

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
San Francisco, CA

8 Bay Area arts and entertainment events to check out this week

The Chronicle’s guide to notable arts and entertainment happenings in the Bay Area. You’re never too young to learn to fight racism, says TheatreWorks’ virtual school tour. “Racism is one of the worst kinds of mean someone can be,” reads a line in “A Kids Book About Racism,” “because racism...
San Francisco, CA

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
Contra Costa County, CA

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
San Francisco, CA

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
Oakland, CA

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
Antioch, CA

Director, producer Joey Travolta brings unique film crew to Antioch to shoot video for biennial veterans event

“Music Heals” for Stand Down on the Delta to be held Sept. 10-13 at Contra Costa Event Park. Director and producer Joey Travolta brought one of his unique film crews to Antioch on Saturday, May 15 to shoot a promotional video for this year’s Stand Down on the Delta, the biennial event for veterans. The video, entitled “Music Heals” focuses on the bands that will be playing at this year’s four-day event, Sept. 10-13 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, according to J.R. Wilson, president of both Delta Veterans Group (DVG) and Stand Down on the Delta.
Sausalito, CA
Thomas Smith

Bay Area Discovery Museum Launches Three New Sections

Over the last several months, the Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito, California has launched three new sections, several of which are years in the making. The popular children’s museum--which draws families from all over the Bay Area and beyond--launched its brand new Try It Studio and How Things Work sections, as well as a newly designed and completely remodeled Tot Spot. The new areas focus on experiential learning, play for younger kids, and early STEM education.
San Francisco, CA

Lineup Announced for 44th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

This year’s festival will feature works from Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. SAN FRANCISCO: Playwrights Foundation has announced the lineup for the 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be streamed online for a second year. This year’s playwrights include Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. The festival will stream online July 16-25, with tickets available on a sliding scale beginning on June 15.