“Pandemic at the Disco” Memorial Day T’Dance (SF)

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend! The Pandemic at the Disco continues on Sunday, May 30th with Hawthorne & Paul Goodyear hosting a sunset t’dance!. We all continue to survive and thrive as this pandemic finally comes to an end. Restrictions are slowly being lifted and we are seeing the disco light at the end of the tunnel. Memorial Day Weekend we are keeping the party outdoors on the patio — where patrons can be maskless! NO MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OUTDOORS*

#Dance#Disco#Memorial Day Weekend#Pandemic#Hawthorne Paul Goodyear#Maskless#House Music
