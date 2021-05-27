Cancel
Massachusetts State

As Mass. economy accelerates, women, people of color left behind

capecodtimes.com
 7 days ago

While Massachusetts may not recover all of the jobs it lost until 2022, 2023, or beyond, the economic recovery here is well underway, aided by federal stimulus spending and COVID-19 vaccinations. The outlook for the rest of the year is quite positive, according to area economists. Still, Massachusetts has recovered...

InternetFinancial-Planning.com

Voices: The fintech express is leaving women behind

Technology was supposed to broaden access to financial services and help eliminate economic inequalities. But so far the explosion of banking and investment apps has failed to narrow one persistent divide: the gender gap in financial inclusion. Policy makers should take note. In the post-pandemic recovery, they cannot entrust the market forces of fintech to support female economic empowerment.
Minoritiesbenefitspro.com

Why more women and people of color should consider becoming financial planners

Women and people of color disproportionately bore the brunt of COVID-19’s financial toll to date. In December 2020 alone, women accounted for all 140,000 net U.S. jobs lost. In April 2021, just over one year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the unemployment rate for Black Americans stands at nearly 10%, compared to 5.4% for white Americans.
Economymsmagazine.com

Half of U.S. States are Leaving Women Workers Behind

Emergency unemployment aid is doing what it is meant to do: serving as a temporary lifeline while workers search for and return to work. After a year that has put parents—especially women—through unimaginable strain as they’ve struggled to keep a roof over their families’ heads and care for their children, Republican governors in 24 states now want to rip out the rug from under them by ending state participation in federal pandemic unemployment programs.
Public HealthGazette

COVID recovery is leaving working women behind

As vaccination rates climb and COVID-19 case rates fall, hope is building that our lives are getting back to normal. But even as COVID restrictions ease and the economy reopens, “getting back to normal” is easier said than done for many Coloradans — especially for working moms. The disproportionate impact...
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Productive State In America

What is the best way to define productivity in a business or enterprise setting? How many cars does a plant put out in an hour? How many dollars worth of food get sold at a restaurant? Or even, what percent of students who graduate from high school go to college? The federal government has its […]
CarsPosted by
The Hill

In the race to electrification, who is getting left behind?

Tesla’s passionate, tech-forward, affluent consumer base has inspired a long list of aspiring international imitators. They are investing billions chasing luxury, performance and founder Elon Musk ’s je ne sais quoi. But as electric supercars lap the competition, it’s important to sharpen our focus on the fundamental goal of electrification: a broad-based transition away from carbon-based energy. Putting EVs in the hands of Americans at all income levels is a critical piece to this puzzle. Unless policy prioritizes technologies and business models that reach beyond America’s affluent suburbs, we will end up with a mobility system that is inequitable and fails to address climate change. The solution starts with better EV policy.
MinoritiesCNET

Women and people of color are still getting paid less in tech, report finds

The wage gap along race and gender lines remains stubborn, according to a report out Wednesday from recruiting platform Hired. Hired, which has been releasing annual wage inequality reports since 2017, found that men were offered higher salaries than women for the same job at the same company 59% of the time. That's down 6 percentage points from 2019 but not too far off from Hired's first report, which pegged the number at around 63%.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

U.S. Economy: Optimism Matches Covid-Era Peak As Wages, Dow Jones Rise

Optimism over the U.S. economy has bounced back at the start of June, matching its Covid-era peak, after appearing to trip over President Biden's tax hike proposals a month earlier, the latest IBD/TIPP Poll finds. With the Dow Jones and S&P 500 hitting new records in May, brushing off Biden's...
Retailcalculatedriskblog.com

Fed's Beige Book: "National economy expanded at a moderate pace"

Fed's Beige Book "This report was prepared at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland based on information collected on or before May 25, 2021." The national economy expanded at a moderate pace from early April to late May, a somewhat faster rate than the prior reporting period. Several Districts cited the positive effects on the economy of increased vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures, while they also noted the adverse impacts of supply chain disruptions. The effects of expanded vaccination rates were perhaps most notable in consumer spending in which increases in leisure travel and restaurant spending augmented ongoing strength in other spending categories. Light vehicle sales remained solid but were often constrained by tight inventories. Factory output increased further even as significant supply chain challenges continued to disrupt production. Manufacturers reported that widespread shortages of materials and labor along with delivery delays made it difficult to get products to customers. Similar challenges persisted in construction. Homebuilders often noted that strong demand, buoyed by low mortgage interest rates, outpaced their capacity to build, leading some to limit sales. Nonresidential construction increased at a moderate pace, on balance, even as contacts in several Districts said that supply chain disruptions pushed costs higher and, in some cases, delayed projects. Demand for professional and business services increased moderately, while demand for transportation services (including at ports) was exceptionally strong. Lending volumes increased modestly, with gains in both household and business loans. Overall, expectations changed little, with contacts optimistic that economic growth will remain solid.
Businessmorningstar.com

The Economic Recovery Is Here. It's Unlike -2-

She collected expanded unemployment insurance, food stamps and all three rounds of stimulus checks. The aid helped keep food on the table while her husband -- who also lost his job -- picked up food-delivery gigs. "If I did not have any of the help with food stamps or the unemployment benefits, we would've ended up being homeless," she said.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Goss: Growth of government could 'overheat' economy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss sees the growth of government under President Biden's proposed budget as a negative. "We're going to see an overheated economy," Goss said. "The federal government is expanding. The latest proposed budget for next year is $6 trillion. I'm sorry to be laughing, but that is out there. That's going to have inflationary pressures. The Federal Reserve says that they see this as transitory. We hope and pray it is transitory."
Retailepi.org

What if it’s not a labor shortage, but just the return of tipping customers driving wage growth in restaurants?

One of the most widely discussed data points from last month’s jobs report was the rapid acceleration in wage growth for the leisure and hospitality (L&H) sector, particularly among production and nonsupervisory workers. This sector-specific wage acceleration (not seen in other sectors), combined with disappointing economywide job growth for the month, launched a huge debate about potential labor shortages. We wrote previously about why concerns over labor shortages were largely misplaced. Among other things, the rapid wage growth in L&H was accompanied by very fast sectoral job growth, so there was no evidence that any labor shortage was impinging on overall growth.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Supply Bottlenecks, Labor Shortage Hitting Production: Fed

American businesses remain optimistic as the recovery from the pandemic accelerates, but supply disruptions and labor shortages have begun to hit prices and output, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The spread of Covid-19 vaccinations contributed to the "somewhat faster rate" of economic expansion in recent weeks, but "significant supply chain...
BusinessArkansas Online

Economy growing, but Fed cites business challenges

Economic growth continues to show momentum in Arkansas and surrounding states as many sectors move into a post-pandemic recovery heading into summer, according to two new regional economic reports. At the same time, however, three primary challenges remain: finding workers to fill open jobs; rising prices that are stirring inflation...