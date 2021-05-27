Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares post best day in over 6 months, most Asian currencies gain

By Arundhati Dutta
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Thai stocks hit highest since May 11 * Indonesian stocks hit highest since May 17 * Philippine stocks up for 3rd day By Arundhati Dutta May 27 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks posted their best day in more than six months on Thursday, recouping all of May's losses, while most emerging Asian equities and currencies clocked post-holiday gains after taking a beating over the month as COVID-19 cases surge. The Philippine peso and the Thai baht gained 0.4% each and led gains among Asia's emerging currencies, even as the dollar firmed overnight. "Even with the dollar bounce ... major (USD/foreign currency) pairs are still kept within established ranges," OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. "Some factors still stacked against the dollar. Fed tapering expectations are still not being priced in. There is significant U.S. data event risk in the coming sessions," the brokerage said, referring to the U.S. inflation print due on Friday, which could revive talk of tapering if the reading is high. The greenback remains far from late March highs, as investors weigh the Federal Reserve's dovish stance, although some officials have hinted that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The Indonesian rupiah, Indian rupee and Chinese yuan all gained around 0.2%. Most of Southeast Asia was shut on Wednesday for a holiday. Philippine stocks ended 5% higher on Thursday but are down 6.7% so far this year, the region's worst-hit stock market as the country grappled with a spike in COVID-19 cases and restrictions. However, the index gained more than 8% over the last three sessions alone and wiped its losses for the month as lockdowns have started to ease and coronavirus vaccinations have picked up pace. Stock markets in Taiwan and South Korea, however, dipped. In Seoul, investors began to worry that the central bank may be close to winding back stimulus after it upgraded its economic outlook and projected high consumer inflation, signalling an eventual tilt was coming. Foreign investors were the main sellers on the Kospi. In Taiwan, stocks trimmed their earlier losses as the island boosted loans to help small-and-medium-sized firms hit by the pandemic. HIGHLIGHTS **Philippine 3-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 2.5%​ **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.1 basis points at 6.442% **In the Philippines, top losers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc and Security Bank Corp Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0722 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.06 -5.35 -0.33 4.03 China +0.23 +2.37 0.43 3.91 India +0.20 +0.61 0.26 9.72 Indonesia +0.23 -1.76 1.31 -1.45 Malaysia +0.06 -2.84 0.54 -2.51 Philippines +0.31 -0.02 5.11 -6.65 S.Korea -0.11 -2.85 -0.09 10.16 Singapore +0.15 -0.15 0.48 11.16 Taiwan +0.17 +2.55 -0.25 12.69 Thailand +0.32 -4.13 0.74 9.03 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Foreign Currency#Southeast Asian#Asian Stocks#Asian Markets#Major Currencies#Currency Markets#Chinese Stocks#Ocbc Treasury Research#The Federal Reserve#Security Bank Corp Asia#Federal Reserve#Stock Markets#Emerging Markets#Philippine Stocks#Usd Foreign Currency#Indonesian Stocks#Chinese Yuan#Foreign Investors#Indian Rupee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares close flat as financials offset energy gains

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets due to concerns over high valuations following a recent rally. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.01% to 15,576.20 at close, while the benchmark S&P...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 75 points or 2.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,160-point plateau and it's likely to bounce higher again on Thursday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian units mixed; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.640 109.54 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3222 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.619 27.72 +0.37 Korean won 1110.800 1113.3 +0.23 Baht 31.140 31.14 0.00 Peso 47.790 47.76 -0.06 Rupiah 14280.000 14275 -0.04 Rupee 73.085 73.085 0.00 Ringgit 4.120 4.123 +0.07 Yuan 6.386 6.3815 -0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.640 103.24 -5.84 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3209 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.619 28.483 +3.13 Korean won 1110.800 1086.20 -2.21 Baht 31.140 29.96 -3.79 Peso 47.790 48.01 +0.46 Rupiah 14280.000 14040 -1.68 Rupee 73.085 73.07 -0.03 Ringgit 4.120 4.0400 -1.94 Yuan 6.386 6.5283 +2.23 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases after flurry of official warnings, but bullish bets rise

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday after policymakers repeatedly came out to tamp down expectations for further fast gains in the currency. The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that Chinese yuan-denominated assets are not a "bargaining chip" for gamblers, in the latest attempt to curb speculative bets on the currency. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3811 per dollar, 38 pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3773. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3819 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3850 at midday, 35 pips weaker than the previous late session close. A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years. "Market expectations were divided following rounds of official comments," said a trader at a Chinese bank. The trader added that the market was wary of additional measures to rein in the yuan strength after the FX regulator announced on Wednesday that it had granted fresh quotas of roughly $10 billion on Tuesday under an outbound investment scheme, allowing more capital outflows. "Overall, pro-RMB bets should be further discouraged for now," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note, adding markets should not rule out a pullback and possible test of the psychologically critical 6.4 per dollar level in coming sessions. The yuan had breached 6.4 last week, taking it to three-year highs. However, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday that bullish bets on the yuan have hit a near six-month high. Several currency traders said they were awaiting a batch of U.S. economic data including job data due on Friday that could affect the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's policy stance. They said a change in the Fed's policy could bring volatility to the greenback and other major currencies. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 89.947 from the previous close of 89.92, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3845 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3811 6.3773 -0.06% Spot yuan 6.385 6.3815 -0.05% Divergence from 0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.24% Spot change since 2005 29.62% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.86 97.89 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.947 89.92 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3845 0.01% * Offshore 6.536 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise, Brazilian real up for sixth day

* Crude prices lift Colombian peso * Mexican stocks stay at near 3.5 year high * Brazil's Marfrig jumps on moving closer to BRF offer (Adds comments, bullets, details, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal June 2 (Reuters) - Rising oil prices lifted crude exporter Colombia's peso to a five-week high on Wednesday, while Brazil's real extended gains to a sixth session and stocks hit record highs on economic growth prospects. The real was up 1.4% and the Bovespa stock index extended gains to a sixth straight session and hit an all-time high of 128,620.25. The real had rallied 1.3% on Tuesday when data showing faster-than-expected growth in the first quarter saw Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Citi raise their 2021 growth forecasts above 5%. "Most believe that the recent revisions to growth and inflation (in Brazil), and the better fiscal number will overshadow incipient political stories," strategists at Citi wrote in a client note. "This environment remains supportive to have some risk exposure to Brazil." But the drought in Brazil is affecting inflation as it affects food prices, central bank head Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that climate change has been influencing central bank mandates and monetary policy. Meanwhile, industrial production in Brazil fell in April for a third consecutive month, figures showed, a surprise drop showing a deeper than expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Colombia's peso rose 0.5% as oil rose, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. In the world's second-largest copper producer Peru, socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo is taking aim at copper mining firms' coveted tax stability agreements that freeze tariffs, accusing mining firms of plundering Peru's wealth. Mexico's peso rose 0.4%. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies should comfortably defend their majority in the lower house of Congress in mid-term elections on June 6, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. A super majority by the ruling party would make it easier for it to pass less market-friendly reforms. Marfrig Global Foods jumped 3.4% as a source told Reuters the Brazilian beef producer is increasing its stake in food processor BRF SA to up to 30%, putting the buyer close to the threshold where it would have to make a public tender for all the company's outstanding shares. Mexico's Ipc index stayed at highs last seen in January 2018, while Colombia's COLCAP rose half a percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1389.75 -0.08 MSCI LatAm 2654.86 1.52 Brazil Bovespa 129459.86 0.93 Mexico IPC 50814.94 0.18 Chile IPSA 4370.87 -0.57 Argentina MerVal 62416.59 2.162 Colombia COLCAP 1235.61 1.02 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0869 1.37 Mexico peso 19.9009 0.32 Chile peso 718.2 1.35 Colombia peso 3651.25 0.35 Peru sol 3.8198 1.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 94.7700 -0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 153 1.31 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by David Holmes and Nick Zieminski)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end near record high on chip boost, foreign buying

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended near a record closing high on Thursday, lifted by chip heavyweights and strong foreign buying, while investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs data for cues on the global economy’s recovery path. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares settle lower as consumer boost fades

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Thursday, turning around from small gains at midday as a rebound in consumer firms faltered, after a private survey showed that services activity growth slowed in May. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% at 3,584.21...
Retailinvesting.com

Dollar Up, China’s Services Sector Grows at Slower Pace in May

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia as investors digested China’s Caixin services data, while awaiting key U.S. economic data for clues on the economic outlook and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling steady over fears virus variant delays reopening

LONDON, Jun 3 (Reuters) - The pound held steady against the dollar on Thursday as investors wait on firmer signals as to whether growing cases of a COVID-19 variant first found in India could delay the wider reopening of the British economy due on June 21. Sterling fell slightly to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGBs little changed, 10-year auction slightly weak

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed on Thursday, as 10-year bonds were dented by a slightly weak auction results while other maturities held steady to firmer, mirroring U.S. bond prices overnight. On the whole, the market was little moved, with investors taking only minimum actions...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week to May 28

June 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese shares for the first time in three weeks, for the week to May 28, as a pickup in domestic vaccinations boosted hopes of faster economic normalcy. Foreigners purchased a net 555.52 billion yen ($5.06 billion) worth of Japanese stocks,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks slip ahead of data deluge

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday after hitting record highs earlier this week as investors looked ahead to U.S. and European economic data to gauge the future path of monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0712 GMT, in line with cautious moves in Asian...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Nordgold targets up to $5 billion valuation in twin IPO, say sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold plans an initial public offering (IPO) of at least 25% of its existing shares in London and Moscow, it said on Thursday, with two sources saying the company would target a valuation of up to $5 billion. Nordgold, majority owned by Russian billionaire Alexei...
EconomyNBC San Diego

China Rushes to Pull Back the Yuan From a Three-Year High

BEIJING — China is trying to rein in the yuan as it surges to three-year highs against the U.S. dollar. A stronger yuan makes Chinese goods relatively more expensive to buyers overseas, and has spurred concerns about the competitiveness of Chinese exports — a major contributor to national economic growth.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares fall as global investors await U.S. data

* HSI financial sector sub-index -1.3%; property sector -1.2%. June 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell on Thursday, tracking regional indexes lower as global investors awaited key U.S. economic data for indications signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation. ** At the close of trade, the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's rand edges down ahead of U.S. jobs data

JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand inched down on Thursday, stepping back from a more than two-year peak hit in the previous session, as investors awaited key U.S. economic data later this week. At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.18% weaker at 13.5500 per dollar, having touched 13.5075...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

National Grid, B&M European drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of services activity data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 3 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged lower on Thursday, dragged by B&M European Value Retail on downbeat earnings outlook and National Grid on ex-dividend trading, while investors awaited services sector activity data due later in the day.