The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, review: a gory ‘true’ haunting that’s too mad to believe
Dir: Michael Chaves. Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Julian Hilliard, Shannon Kook, Sarah Catherine Hook. 15 cert, 112 mins. A taxi pulls up outside a suburban American home in evening fog. Out steps a silhouetted priest with hat and briefcase, here to do battle with the forces of evil. Inside, all hell is breaking loose. Invoked just minutes into the running time, The Exorcist isn’t the only horror classic to which the latest Conjuring sequel pays homage. There’s a supernatural twist on the Psycho shower scene, when the taps turn on by themselves, and blood sprays out. Later, Patrick Wilson’s paranormal investigator will fall foul of a hex, causing him to hobble around an underground labyrinth psychotically swinging a mallet. That’s right – the film is temporarily possessed by Jack Nicholson in The Shining, too.www.telegraph.co.uk