Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE 1-European shares hover below record highs, Germany's Bayer tumbles

By Ambar Warrick
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Mining stocks were the best performers

* Food and beverage stocks hurt by Tate & Lyle

* HSBA dips on U.S. retail banking exit (Adds details, updates prices)

May 27 (Reuters) - European shares were trading flat on Thursday as investors awaited key U.S. labour data, while German shares fell the most on losses in pharmaceuticals maker Bayer after an unfavourable court ruling.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was largely unchanged at 445.47 points, hovering just below a record high of 447.15 hit on Tuesday.

German shares shed around 0.4%, lagging their regional peers. Bayer was the biggest drag on the DAX, falling more than 4%.

The stock was set for its worst day in three months after a U.S. judge rejected its class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers.

European shares have moved little this week, but were able to eke out record highs as continued affirmations of easy monetary policy and waning concerns over inflation painted an accommodative picture for equities.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. jobless claims data, which is due later in the day and personal consumption data on Friday, two important metrics considered by the Federal Reserve in adjusting policy.

“Market participants stayed relatively indecisive ahead of tomorrow’s release of the core PCE index, which is the Fed’s favourite inflation metric,” Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group wrote in a note.

“If (policymakers) stick to their guns that the surge in inflation is likely to prove to be temporary and that it’s not the time to consider normalization yet, equities and other risk-linked assets are likely to rebound and continue trending north.”

Mining companies added 1.5%. It was the best performing European sector as metal prices rose on concerns over supply disruptions in top copper producer Chile.

Food and beverage stocks were the worst performers, falling 0.5% on losses in British processed foods maker Tate & Lyle. The stock shed more than 5% after its annual revenue fell.

Among other movers, British bank HSBC fell 0.2% after the lender said it was exiting its U.S. retail banking business to focus on Asia, its biggest market.

German sportswear firm Puma fell 2% after French luxury goods group Kering said it will sell a 5.9% stake in the firm through a share placement. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Stock Prices#European Stocks#Tate Lyle#Pan European#Stoxx#Weedkillers#The Federal Reserve#Pce#Jfd Group#Puma#French#Record Highs#European Shares#German Shares#Equities#Investors#Updates Prices#Metal Prices#Inflation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
Country
Chile
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Germany may take part in Lufthansa capital increase

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany is considering participating in a planned 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) capital increase at Lufthansa, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could help to repay the airline’s state-backed bailout. Reuters last month reported that Lufthansa was working with Deutsche...
Stockswsau.com

European stocks slip ahead of data deluge

(Reuters) – European stocks slipped on Thursday after hitting record highs earlier this week as investors looked ahead to U.S. and European economic data to gauge the future path of monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0712 GMT, in line with cautious moves in Asian...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares hit record high on economic growth cheer

June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a record high on Thursday, extending gains made from the country’s stronger-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data, with high commodity prices lifting the resource-heavy benchmark index further. The ASX 200 index climbed 0.6% to 7,261.00 by 0026 GMT, after having closed 1.1% higher on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar firms; focus on U.S. economic data

* U.S. economic recovery accelerated in recent weeks - Fed (Recasts, adds comments, details, updates prices) June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as a slight uptick in the dollar offset support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited key U.S. economic readings this week for more clarity on monetary policy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD makes bearish breakout as dollar bounces back

The euro made a bearish breakout after relatively mixed economic data from Europe. In Germany, retail sales declined by 5.5% year-on-year in April after jumping by 7.7% in the previous month. This increase led to a 7.7% year-on-year rise, lower than the median estimate of 10.1%. According to Destatis, the Federal Statistical Office in Germany, retail sales were dragged by the lockdown implemented in the second half of the month and adjustments after the Easter shopping. Further data showed that the bloc’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 7.6% year on year after rising by 4.3% in the previous month. This was the fastest growth in years and it came a day after data showed that the headline CPI rose to 2.0% for the first time since 2018. Focus shifts to the ECB that will start its meeting next week.
Stocksntvhoustonnews.com

AMC shares surge more than 40% to record high

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings surged more than 40% to a fresh record high on Wednesday (June 1), extending a breathtaking rally that has seen its stock price more than triple since mid-May. The theater chain operator’s shares were recently up 47% at $47.25, a fresh record. Its market value...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Remy Cointreau upbeat as annual profit beats forecasts

Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) beat estimates for full-year operating profit growth on Thursday thanks to rebounding demand for its premium cognac in the United States and China, and was upbeat about its prospects for the current fiscal year and beyond. The maker of Remy Martin cognac said it had emerged stronger...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

National Grid, B&M European drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of services activity data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 3 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged lower on Thursday, dragged by B&M European Value Retail on downbeat earnings outlook and National Grid on ex-dividend trading, while investors awaited services sector activity data due later in the day.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares settle lower as consumer boost fades

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Thursday, turning around from small gains at midday as a rebound in consumer firms faltered, after a private survey showed that services activity growth slowed in May. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% at 3,584.21...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGBs little changed, 10-year auction slightly weak

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed on Thursday, as 10-year bonds were dented by a slightly weak auction results while other maturities held steady to firmer, mirroring U.S. bond prices overnight. On the whole, the market was little moved, with investors taking only minimum actions...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling steady over fears virus variant delays reopening

LONDON, Jun 3 (Reuters) - The pound held steady against the dollar on Thursday as investors wait on firmer signals as to whether growing cases of a COVID-19 variant first found in India could delay the wider reopening of the British economy due on June 21. Sterling fell slightly to...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Thursday as traders awaited a batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month. Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have lately grown nervous over whether a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's rand edges down ahead of U.S. jobs data

JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand inched down on Thursday, stepping back from a more than two-year peak hit in the previous session, as investors awaited key U.S. economic data later this week. At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.18% weaker at 13.5500 per dollar, having touched 13.5075...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week to May 28

June 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese shares for the first time in three weeks, for the week to May 28, as a pickup in domestic vaccinations boosted hopes of faster economic normalcy. Foreigners purchased a net 555.52 billion yen ($5.06 billion) worth of Japanese stocks,...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Stocks hover near record highs, bitcoin bounce, dogecoin debut

US stocks are hovering near record highs as investors remain optimistic that a slower labor market recovery and transitory inflation will allow the Fed to keep pumping up the economy. It will take a lot more hotter-than-expected inflation reports to move the needle that this increase in inflation will be temporary. This week, Fed’s Quarles noted that they have significant ways to go to full employment and Brainard emphasized that the economy is far from the Fed’s goals with risks on both sides.