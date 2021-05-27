U.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Figures

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, lifted by chip heavyweights and recovery optimism ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data that will provide cues on the global economy's recovery path. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI was up 17.71 points, or 0.55%, at 3,241.94, as of 0125 GMT, after touching the highest intraday level since May 10. The index was set for a fifth consecutive day of gains. ** Leading the benchmark index, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.10% and 2.78%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics climbed 2.03%. ** Among other heavyweights, battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 0.37% and 0.98%, respectively. ** Focus this week will be on a weekly U.S. unemployment report and May private payrolls data due later in the day, and followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday for signs of an economic rebound. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 78.3 billion won ($70.57 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,110.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,113.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,109.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,109.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.85. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield weakened by 2.7 basis points to 2.175%. ($1 = 1,109.4600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)