U.S. Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Figures

morningstar.com
 7 days ago

U.S. stock futures edged down ahead of an update on the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict moves after the markets open. In Europe, the Stoxx...

www.morningstar.com
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Pares Gains As Nasdaq Turns Negative; Crude Oil Surges

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared gains in today's market, after rising over 100 points earlier in the day. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pared gains and traded near breakeven. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 was slightly lower. In afternoon trade, the Nasdaq composite traded down...
StocksRepublic

US stocks edge higher on Wall Street; AMC climbs again

Stocks edged higher Wednesday as gains in technology companies offset losses in industrial companies and other sectors. Investors are turning their attention to this month’s jobs data, which will be out on Friday. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Stockstvnewscheck.com

Dow Picks Up 25, Nasdaq Gains 20

Stocks managed modest gains overall on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1% after wobbling between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Strength in technology, energy and real estate stocks offset a pullback in retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending. Communication, industrial and materials stocks also fell.
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Defies Tapering Fears, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Higher

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.07%, +0.14%, and +0.16% respectively. Investors awaited Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data after a Fed official commented about tapering. The Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 indexes traded higher, setting a positive tone for Asia-Pacific markets. Fed Tapering, AMC Entertainment, Nonfarm Payroll, Asia-Pacific at...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. posts slim gain ahead of key economic data as AMC soars 95%

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had managed to wind up the day in an affirmative territory ahead of key US economic data scheduled to be released on Thursday as market participants’ optimisms were largely countered by inflation concerns, however, a fresh upsurge in so-called meme stocks helped tech-heavy Nasdaq score modest gains.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks near 1-month high ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, lifted by chip heavyweights and recovery optimism ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data that will provide cues on the global economy's recovery path. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI was up 17.71 points, or 0.55%, at 3,241.94, as of 0125 GMT, after touching the highest intraday level since May 10. The index was set for a fifth consecutive day of gains. ** Leading the benchmark index, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.10% and 2.78%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics climbed 2.03%. ** Among other heavyweights, battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 0.37% and 0.98%, respectively. ** Focus this week will be on a weekly U.S. unemployment report and May private payrolls data due later in the day, and followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday for signs of an economic rebound. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 78.3 billion won ($70.57 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,110.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,113.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,109.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,109.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.85. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield weakened by 2.7 basis points to 2.175%. ($1 = 1,109.4600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Futures dip ahead of labor market data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday as focus turned to service sector surveys and labor market reports for cues on the trajectory of inflation, while a rally in so-called "meme stocks" continued, with BlackBerry and AMC jumping over 17%. The U.S. economy added fewer people in the...
StocksUSA Today

Stocks manage modest gains overall

Wall Street wrapped up another wobbly day of trading Wednesday with modest gains for the major stock indexes, as energy and technology companies kept losses elsewhere in the market in check. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1% after wobbling between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Strength...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks wobble on inflation concerns ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks stepped back from record highs on Thursday as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. Market sentiment was cagey as investors backed away from big bets before the release on Friday of U.S....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks slip ahead of data deluge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 3 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday after hitting record highs earlier this week as investors looked ahead to U.S. and European economic data to gauge the future path of monetary policy.
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E. (Reuters) - World stocks clung close to record highs on Thursday as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. Market sentiment was cagey as investors backed away from big bets before the...
StocksKenosha News.com

World shares mixed after modest gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares are lower after a mixed session in Asia, with benchmarks falling in Paris, London and Hong Kong while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. In a quiet news week, investors are watching for a U.S. Labor Department report on Friday that economists forecast will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. It is expected to yield fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy moves later this month, when the central bank holds its next meeting of policymakers.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper slips for third day ahead of U.S. employment data

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell for a third day on Thursday, sitting beneath record highs as investors waited for U.S. jobs data on Friday that will offer clues on when monetary policy could tighten. Expectations of higher interest rates could knock growth-related assets like metals and equities....
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks set for mixed start amid Fed comments

(June 3): Asian stocks look set for a mixed start Thursday as traders weigh the latest Federal Reserve comments about the need for a discussion on the time frame for tapering stimulus. Futures pointed lower in Japan and edged higher in Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were steady after...
MarketsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks open lower on Wall Street; AMC falls on share sale

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, erasing the market’s gains for the week. Technology companies, which had risen a day earlier, were among the biggest losers. The S&P 500 was off 0.6%. AMC Entertainment fell after the movie theater operator said it would sell more shares following a huge run-up in its stock price this year. The job market is a big focus for investors this week, and they’ll be looking closely at the government’s monthly employment report due out Friday. On Thursday the government reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Labor Market Data Improves

U.S. bonds yields rose slightly on Thursday morning as two new data releases pointed to a continued recovery in the U.S. labor market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61% shortly after 8:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up to 2.29%. Yields move inversely to prices.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures point lower ahead of employment-related reports

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the release of the first employment-related reports of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.5% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. The morning will be filled with economic data. First up will be the payroll processing...