Beckham County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Major by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Major...southeastern Woodward...eastern Roger Mills...northern Washita...northwestern Caddo...Dewey...northeastern Beckham...Custer...Blaine and east central Ellis Counties Until 430 AM CDT AT 321 AM CDT, gusty winds associated with nearby showers and storms were occurring across much of Blaine, Dewey, and Custer counties. Mesonet stations have recorded numerous wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the advisory area as well as a gust to 60 mph at Camargo. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 60 MPH

Blaine County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust to near 60 mph late this evening and overnight as approaching storms dissipate. * WHERE...West-central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Logan, Payne, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Logan; Payne; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Strong south to southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong winds from decaying thunderstorms will be possible across the warned area over the next couple of hours.
Harper County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WOODS...HARPER AND NORTH CENTRAL WOODWARD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits.
Roger Mills County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roger Mills A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS AND NORTH CENTRAL ROGER MILLS COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Roll, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Arnett and Roll. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Ellis County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Roger Mills The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Higgins, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Shattuck, Arnett, Crawford and Roll. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Harper County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma North central Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Buffalo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman and Camp Houston. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH