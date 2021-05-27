Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Major by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Major...southeastern Woodward...eastern Roger Mills...northern Washita...northwestern Caddo...Dewey...northeastern Beckham...Custer...Blaine and east central Ellis Counties Until 430 AM CDT AT 321 AM CDT, gusty winds associated with nearby showers and storms were occurring across much of Blaine, Dewey, and Custer counties. Mesonet stations have recorded numerous wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the advisory area as well as a gust to 60 mph at Camargo. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 60 MPHalerts.weather.gov