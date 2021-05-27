Cancel
Traverse County, MN

Freeze Watch issued for Traverse by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Traverse FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Walworth, Roberts, Corson, Day, McPherson, Campbell, Marshall, Brown and Edmunds Counties. In Minnesota, Traverse County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

Big Stone County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse Patchy dense fog is occurring across parts of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. Visibility may be reduced to a 1/4 miles at times. Conditions should improve gradually over the next couple hours. Travel with caution.
Big Stone County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.