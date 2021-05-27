Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.