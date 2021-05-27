Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY At 326 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Lillis, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Frankfort. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov