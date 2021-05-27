Cancel
Marshall County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY At 326 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Lillis, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Frankfort. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
County
Marshall County, KS
City
Frankfort, KS
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.