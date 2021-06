Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are still going forward. After being postponed from 2020, the opening day is set for July 23 despite a general feeling of unease. Only 4% of Japanese citizens have been vaccinated at this point in time, and according to a new survey, 87% of those polled do not want the Olympics to occur this year, especially with people coming in from 200 countries worldwide during a time when travel is discouraged. Many medical organizations have supported deferment for another year, but the International Olympic Committee is adamant about going forward with the current plan.