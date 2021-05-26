Online Education Resources

Cancel
At Faulkner University, we believe education should be readily available for students. Equally important, we strive to give you the support and encouragement you need to succeed. We focus on academics, but our university is deeply rooted in Christian identity as well. This is what sets us apart and makes us unique.

Interneteducatorstechnology.com

Common Sense Education- An Important EdTech Resource for Teachers and Educators

Now that technology has become an essential element in our teaching practice and pedagogy, the need to develop effective search skills to allow us to deftly navigate the web has become even more persistent. Fortunately, platforms such as Common Sense Education can tremendously help us in this quest. It features a wide variety of EdTech tools' recommendations as reviewed by fellow teachers and educators. It also provides collections of pre-made lesson plans that teachers and educators can appropriate to their own teaching situations. These lesson plans are digitally focused and integrate a number of educational web tools and mobile apps to provide teachers with practical working examples of the effective use of technology in classroom. Teachers can also create their own lesson plans and share them with the education community in Common Sense. To do so registration is required.
Collegesedscoop.com

Students seeking online education still largely career-minded, survey finds

Online students are still predominantly looking to further their careers or find new ones through online education, a recently-released survey from the college rankings website BestColleges found. Despite a plethora of changes in online education, in both 2020 and 2021, the majority of online students who responded to the survey...
Collegesmurfreesboro.com

Online courses help University College student pursue global education

Some people choose to study internationally focused majors because they’d like to see the world. MTSU junior Svetlana Baranova of Murfreesboro chose her major — Professional Studies with a concentration in International Organizational Leadership — because she already has, and she’s loved every second of it. Baranova was born in...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Online Doctorate in Special Education Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Internetkeralakaumudi.com

Make sure that Online education is not hampered in these Covid times…

June 1 marks the beginning of a new academic year in the state. Amidst the anxieties created by the Covid epidemic, children are being coerced to study at home, as they were asked to do last year. It is a great achievement that the vast majority are able to adapt to new learning methods. However, the new system is not enough to provide the stimulus that the school environment provides to children. Moreover, the biggest limitation of online classes is the lack of opportunity for direct dialogue between teachers and children. In the present situation there is no other way but children should try to make maximum use of the facilities available. — There are very few children in the state who do not have any smart phones, computers and TVs required for online classes. Therefore, the Department of Education will be able to actively promote the new learning method. However, a section of children belonging to the weaker sections of the society are still worried about not being able to own the equipment. We need to be able to find such people and bring them into the mainstream. Power outages can also disrupt classes for children who have to rely solely on TV. Thus, ways should be found to help children who are missing classes. At the beginning of the online study, many children were worried about not getting the learning materials. Now it seems there is no such situation. Yet it has not completely ok. The society should come forward to help such people.
Internetpncguam.com

With online learning on the decline, will GDOE’s tech gear go to waste?

The future of the Guam Department of Education’s online distance learning is now in question as more students plan to return to school for face-to-face instruction. But GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez says that even though there will be a smaller group of online students, it doesn’t mean the technological equipment and support will be limited to just those students.
Collegesphennd.org

OnTrack to Post-Secondary Education Program: College and Career Readiness Workshops

The OnTrack to Post-Secondary Education Program will be offering college and career readiness workshops virtually or in-person, at no-cost this summer. As a supplement to the OnTrack online college and career readiness program, (ontrackpse.com), the Uncommon Individual Foundation offers online and in-person workshops for students and/or parents during or after-school hours. Workshops are offered as individual sessions, or multiple sessions in a series, tailored to the needs of the requesting organization or school. OnTrack’s Assistant Director of College Readiness has experience working with youth and facilitating workshops for ages 14-21 around high school success, college planning, the transition to college, and college affordability.
Sciencethekashmirimages.com

ONLINE EDUCATION: PROBLEMS AND PROSPECTS

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The deadly second wave of the corona virus and the prolonged lockdown has resulted in the closure of school, college and universities which has sowed the seed of anxiety and uncertainty among the students, guardians, teachers and the government authorities. To keep students education on track seems to be the mammoth task for the stakeholders. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector globally as the number of cases continues to rise, there is no certainty about when and how the normalcy will be restored. This has encouraged some sort of a permanent tilt towards online education.
Collegesmelodyinter.com

MoHE: International exams, on-campus research may continue with strict SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Higher Education Ministry has decided to conditionally allow research-related activities to continue in higher education institution (HEI) campuses during the “total lockdown” period. The Star reported that such activities will only be allowed under standard operating procedures (SOP) along with special permission issued by...
Sciencelodivalleynews.com

Dive into science enrolls children and teachers in online workshops – Jornal da USP

The University of the South Pacific Ocean Institute’s Culture and Extension Project aims to encourage scientific knowledge; Registrations can be made until June 15th. Registration for the 2021 edition of the project is now open Dive into science USPIt will be held remotely between July and September. The initiative, which aims to encourage the entry of young people into the world of science, is aimed at students from the fifth to the ninth grade of public and private schools from all over Brazil and from Portuguese-speaking countries.
Technologycampuslifesecurity.com

The Classroom Advantage

High-tech environment is first of its kind in the state. The University of Louisiana Monroe has partnered with Trox, an education technology solutions company, to install a state-of-the-art active learning classroom for its College of Pharmacy. The classroom is the first of its kind in the state, and it provides opportunities for more active participation, interaction and collaboration among teachers and students.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

A Brief Guide to the GRE Test

The GRE (Graduate Record Examination) is used by colleges and universities worldwide to help during the admissions process. In fact, many institutions require students to complete this exam to be considered for admission. In this article, we will be talking about the importance of this exam and what it entails....
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Reimagining Higher Education for the Age of Flexible Work

From classroom debates and lectures to student clubs and organizations to sports and other social gatherings, shared on-campus experiences form lasting memories, enrich lives and establish bonds between students and university staff that can last a lifetime. So it’s understandable that as the vaccine rollout reaches critical mass and a broad reopening comes into view, many college and university leaders are eager to turn the page on the past year, to see it as a temporary disruption and to view the virtual college experience as little more than an aberration that was forced upon them.
Collegescampustechnology.com

Key Data Points for Better Understanding Students

A new guidebook from Achieving the Dream and the Advising Success Network offers ideas and tools to help colleges and universities understand their students better. The Knowing Our Students Guidebook details the types of data that can support student success efforts, the importance of students' lived experiences, strategies and practices for collecting data, and how best to use data to design the student experience.
Internethospitalitynet.org

Best Teacher Tools Online: 10 Elearning Tools Selected By EHL Faculty

The best teacher tools online selected by our EHL faculty members. An overview of what these teaching apps can really bring to the online and blended learning classroom and to the learning outcomes. Facilitating both teacher and learner. It’s amusing to think of how once mobile devices and tablets were...
TechnologyThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Who Chooses What Ed Tech to Buy for the College Classroom?

This year, plenty of faculty members — while struggling to use the learning-management system or online teaching tools — have puzzled over a larger question: How, or why, do administrators decide to invest in some tools and technologies, but not others? Decisions about educational technology can appear opaque to academics. On the flip side, the IT staff in charge of acquiring the technology may find faculty preferences in the classroom to be similarly hazy and ill-defined.
Educationpreciouskashmir.com

CUK holds webinar on ‘stress management and online education’

Ganderbal: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a webinar on ‘Stress Management and Online Education: A Pedagogical Perspective.’. Around 290 individuals participated in the programme aimed at addressing the issues related to challenges faced by the students’ due to Covid-19 crisis. Speaking on the occasion, Vice...
Cedar Falls, IAuni.edu

UNI to offer new online degree option for the Postsecondary Education: Student Affairs Master of Arts program

The University of Northern Iowa is pleased to announce a new fully online option for the Master of Arts (MA) degree in postsecondary education: student affairs. Scheduled to begin August 23, this new option delivers the same high-quality curriculum as the on-campus program and is taught by the same dedicated faculty, with the added flexibility of an online format.