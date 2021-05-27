[2021 Edition] Ubiquinone Market 2021Research Considering Pandemic Impact On Businesses- Captek, Kaneka, Pharma Essentia

If you've gotten vaccinated in the U.S., you received one of three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—because those are the only three COVID vaccines that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. However, none of these vaccines have been fully approved by the FDA, with Pfizer the first to submit its application for full approval nearly a month ago. Now, another vaccine company is taking that key step: Moderna just announced that it has started its application to gain full approval from the FDA.