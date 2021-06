The CX-30 Turbo is the tall hatch for reformed speed freaks. But for day-to-day utility, you may want to go bigger. Driving the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo put me in a nostalgic mood. If you're of a certain age where you were really into cars in the early 2000s (which makes you an "elder millennial" today, much like me, I'm sorry to say), you may remember the market back then was so full of sporty compact cars that it necessitated an entire monthly magazine devoted to them. It was called, accurately, Sport Compact Car magazine.