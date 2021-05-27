5 Classic Rock Sounding Bands You Need To Hear Today

Talented, wise beyond his years and the next John Mayer are all words that have come to describe Simon Lunche. The 19 year old pop artist isn’t just some kid making music after high school band, he’s a fully formed musician with something to say. Born and bred in the college town of Berkeley, California, Simon grew up around all different kinds of people and places that helped shape who he is as a musician and artist. He began playing the guitar at an early age, starting at just 5 years old. A childhood prodigy of sorts, Simon used GarageBand on an old iMac to record hundreds of songs. From there Simon used M-Audio and graduated to using studios around the area and eventually Los Angeles. That work ethic and the resounding base of music that Simon has created is reflected in the entirety of the album, including all of its singles which were exclusively produced and written by Simon Lunche.