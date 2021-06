Thailand has always been a favourite of long-term travellers, and staying longer in the country may be getting easier by Ann Carter, award-winning journalist. As the country was recently voted the best in which to live for digital nomads, allowing such workers to stay may be the key to boosting the economy. With pristine beaches, cheap living costs, and modern cafes with some of the fastest internet speeds in the world, the country is all but ready to allow in a different kind of expat.