William Byrd Middle School recognizes outstanding 8th graders

Welcome to the Incoming Class of Mustangs to the Andrews Middle School!. I am reaching out once again to invite you to attend the Andrews Middle School Open House for incoming students, Thursday, June 10th at 6 PM. We look forward to showcasing the Andrews Middle School providing an informative experience for our incoming 6th grade class and their families. The evening will consist of a brief presentation by myself, and Dr. Burnham in the cafe, followed by tours led by teachers and students where you may ask more questions. Please know sides for next year have not been determined.