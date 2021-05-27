William Byrd Middle School recognizes outstanding 8th graders
William Byrd Middle School presented academic achievement awards to its 8th graders—the Class of 2025–on May 21. Eighth graders who maintained a 4.0 GPA in middle school through the end of the first semester of their eighth-grade year were recognized with the President's Award for Educational Excellence. Those students include: Ava Ashworth, Graysen Divers, Abigail Dooley, Camryn Dullaghan, Emily Fisher, Kendall Gordon, Aidan Hardy, Nathan Hiemstra, Hannah Janney, Jada Johnson, Kaylee Makuch, Emma Matthews, Grace Onwi, Eliza Otey, Ellawyn Pagan, Christian Parker, Madelyn Pittman, Ethan Powell, Becca Radford, Meera Raichura, Emma Rupe, and Gregory Stiltner.