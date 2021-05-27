Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

William Byrd Middle School recognizes outstanding 8th graders

vintonmessenger.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Byrd Middle School presented academic achievement awards to its 8th graders—the Class of 2025–on May 21. Eighth graders who maintained a 4.0 GPA in middle school through the end of the first semester of their eighth-grade year were recognized with the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. Those students include: Ava Ashworth, Graysen Divers, Abigail Dooley, Camryn Dullaghan, Emily Fisher, Kendall Gordon, Aidan Hardy, Nathan Hiemstra, Hannah Janney, Jada Johnson, Kaylee Makuch, Emma Matthews, Grace Onwi, Eliza Otey, Ellawyn Pagan, Christian Parker, Madelyn Pittman, Ethan Powell, Becca Radford, Meera Raichura, Emma Rupe, and Gregory Stiltner.

vintonmessenger.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Parker
Person
William Byrd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grade School#Graduate School#Student Achievement#Gpa#The Levi Freeman Award#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Social Studies#Meera#Eighth Graders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationRoanoke Daily Herald

Honor Roll: Chaloner Middle School

The following is the third nine weeks honor roll for Chaloner Middle School:. Shakira Alston, Madison Arthur, Josiah Ausby, Kenneth Bishop, Joshua Blount, James Bolton, Christian Burnett, Victoria Clary, Briar Copeland, Riley Douglas, Ashton Freeman, Chase Glover, Linley Godsey, Makenzie Hamilton, Charles Harris, Analeigha Hudson, Joe Huss, Westin Jenkins, Hunter Johnson, Dylan Jones, Jade Lassiter, Sheyle Lazcano Lopez, Ava Lewis, Conner Melson, Nathan Moseley, Carlos Nery, Melissa Nigah, Nicholas Rawlings, Anthony Roberts, Isabella Roberts, Karleigh Scott, Ryan Scott, Ka’Chey Smith, Kyrstin Stearnes and Austin Tolbert.
Educationmpsadvantage.education

June 10th, Andrews Middle School, To Welcome Incoming 6th Graders

Welcome to the Incoming Class of Mustangs to the Andrews Middle School!. I am reaching out once again to invite you to attend the Andrews Middle School Open House for incoming students, Thursday, June 10th at 6 PM. We look forward to showcasing the Andrews Middle School providing an informative experience for our incoming 6th grade class and their families. The evening will consist of a brief presentation by myself, and Dr. Burnham in the cafe, followed by tours led by teachers and students where you may ask more questions. Please know sides for next year have not been determined.
Educationthe-journal.com

Kemper Elementary School promotes fifth graders to middle school

Kemper Elementary School announced these students were promoted to middle school:. Alexzander Albritton, Brady Cline, Zane Coffey, Christian Doolen, Jordyn Erautt, Alexia Espinola, Mia Glazner, Chloe Hanson, Dalayna House, Kayden Jansen-Jones, Shayna Ketchum-Mills, Mayci Lee, Amani Lobato, Gage Mueller, Ericah Neely, Kyndall Schmitt, Chasen Stone, Brooks Story and Katie Yench.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Sequoia promotes 99 8th graders to high school

Sequoia Elementary School recognized some 99 eighth-grade students Wednesday as part of the drive-thru promotion ceremonies. Principal Suzanne McCreath and her staff wished members of the Class of 2021 the best of luck as they now move on to high school. Special recognition went to honor students who achieved perfect...
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lamar Middle School Librarian Gets Recognized on a National Scale

Lamar Middle School librarian Andrea Keller is one of many educators across the nation who has utilized social media and technology to keep students engaged over the past year. Pre-pandemic, the library at Lamar Middle School would be filled with kids before school – reading and playing board games. This past August was a bit different. Keller returned to her quiet library, which was missing the laughter and presence of her students. “I couldn’t stop what I had been doing,” she says. “Instead, I had to think outside the box to keep my students engaged.”
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Mossdale School bids farewell to 105 8th graders

Mossdale Elementary School bid farewell to its eighth graders on Wednesday. Together, they made up the Class of 2021. Each received their certificate of promotion from Manteca Unified at a drive-thru ceremony held in front of the campus. “This year, we did it in shifts, per class,” said Principal Susan...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Outstanding senior music students recognized

The Davis County High School Music Department held an awards ceremony after the spring concert Monday, May 17. Outstanding senior students recognized at the event were:. • Samantha Shelton who was given the Band Director’s Award, which recognizes musicianship and dedication;. • Austin Payne who received the Patrick Gilmore Award...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Middle School Band contest results

The 6th grade and 7th-8th grade band students participated in a solo and ensemble contest at the Davis County Middle School. Students performed solos or ensembles in front of a judge for a critique and were awarded certificates and ribbons for their performances. 6th Grade Band. I+ (highly superior): Jayden...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Woodward School 8th graders moving on to high school

Woodward Elementary School had past and present principals on hand at Tuesday's eighth grade promotion ceremony. The drive-thru event featured Sherrie Jamero, who started the school year in the top administrative position. She was joined by Interim Principal Heather Thomson —she'll officially be the school principal in the fall —...
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Lorain Longfellow Middle School throws parade for eighth graders

Longfellow Middle School presented a parade May 25 to celebrate the graduation of the class of 2025 at 305 Louisiana Ave. in Lorain. Parents and administrators organized the parade to give students a celebratory transition to high school. “We like to do something for the eighth-grade to celebrate their time...
Lawrenceville, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

School Board recognizes Teachers of the Year

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County School Board recognized a teacher from each of the five schools working in Brunswick County Public Schools as Teachers of the Year and selected the Division Teacher of the Year. The teachers selected were: Cynthia Chamber – Brunswick High School, Darrick Summiel – J. S. Russell Middle School, Dr. Angela Parker – Meherrin-Powellton Elementary School, Jacqueline Alston – Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary School, and Rebecca Councill – Totaro Elementary School. Councill was chosen as the Division Teacher of the Year.
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Schools recognize seniors at awards ceremony

As Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins near the end of the school year, seniors from the two schools raked in awards and accolades this week as part of honors ceremonies at the two schools. Central’s Ashley Mitchell — a senior guidance counselor at the school — said last...