Watch the double scored by Cristiano Ronaldo against Udinese in a 3-1 win back in 2019. Juventus hosted Udinese in a Serie A game on 15th December 2019. The game saw Cristiano Ronaldo in fine form. The Portuguese gave Juventus the lead with nine minutes on the clock. Ronaldo then scored again after 37 minutes. Leonardo Bonucci made it three right on half-time and that with Udinese with practically no chance of coming back into the game. Ignacio Pussetto got a 94th minute consolation for them.