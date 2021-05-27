Cancel
Providence, RI

Brown RISD Catholic Community to open new community center

By Sarah McGrath
Brown Daily Herald
 23 days ago

The Brown RISD-Catholic Community is opening a new community center on Prospect Street, a space which BRCC hopes will become a new hub for Catholic life on campus. The building was acquired last January as a part of BRCC's Build Together Capital Campaign, which raised nearly $3.5 million in its first phase alone, according to the BRCC website. The BRCC has used these funds to purchase and renovate the residential house at 51 Prospect Street that will become the new community center.

